The Global Geospatial Solutions Market is poised to grow by 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include development of new and forthcoming technologies such as 3D, AR, and VR in the GIS industry, digital revolution with the help of Ai, Automation, Cloud, Iot, and curtail of sensors, and growing use of Lbs.



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Development of New and Forthcoming Technologies such as 3D, AR, and VR in the GIS Industry

3.1.2 Digital Revolution with the Help of AI, Automation, Cloud, IoT, and Curtail of Sensors

3.1.3 Growing Use of LBS

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Geospatial Solutions Market, By Solution Type

4.1 Software

4.2 Hardware



5 Geospatial Solutions Market, By Technology

5.1 Earth Observation

5.2 Geospatial Analytics

5.3 Scanning

5.4 Global Navigation Satellite System and Positioning



6 Geospatial Solutions Market, By Application

6.1 Asset Management

6.2 Surveying & Mapping

6.3 Geovisualization

6.4 Planning & Analysis

6.4.1 Telecom

6.4.2 Urban Planning

6.4.3 Environmental Planning

6.4.4 Land Use Planning

6.5 Other Applications



7 Geospatial Solutions Market, By End User

7.1 Business

7.1.1 Sales & Marketing

7.1.2 Manufacturing

7.1.3 E-Commerce

7.1.4 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

7.1.5 Real Estate

7.1.6 Telecom

7.1.7 Healthcare

7.1.8 Retail

7.2 Utility

7.2.1 Electricity

7.2.2 Water

7.2.3 Gas

7.3 Defence & Intelligence

7.4 Transportation

7.4.1 Airways

7.4.2 Road

7.4.3 Rail

7.4.4 Marine

7.5 Natural Resource

7.5.1 Landcover

7.5.2 Forest

7.5.3 Mines

7.5.4 Geology

7.5.5 Oceans

7.5.6 Rivers

7.5.7 Soil

7.6 Infrastructural Development

7.6.1 Urban Development

7.6.2 Government

7.7 Other End Users

7.7.1 Education

7.7.2 Agriculture

7.7.3 Environment & Climate Change

7.7.4 Public Safety

7.7.4.1 Fire& Rescue

7.7.4.2 Disaster Management

7.7.4.3 Record Management

7.7.4.4 Emergency



8 Geospatial Solutions Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Apple

10.2 Microsoft

10.3 Google

10.4 Bentley

10.5 Amazon

10.6 Harris Corporation

10.7 Geospatial Corporation

10.8 Hexagon Geospatial

10.9 Oracle

10.10 Tomtom

10.11 Topcon Positioning Systems

10.12 Maxar Technologies

10.13 Telnav

10.14 Baidu

10.15 SNC-Lavalin



