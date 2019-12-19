WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Innovation, a leader in software security assessment and training, announced today that it will be running its annual Web site hacking challenge to anyone who wants to think like an attacker during the holiday season.



A primary goal of Security Innovation’s Hack Through the Holidays event is to educate users about the benefits of hands-on “learn by doing” platforms to hone real world skills. Unique to the industry, CMD+CTRL cyber range features intentionally vulnerable Web sites where players compete to find vulnerabilities, score points, move up the leaderboard, and win prizes. Unlike many holiday promotions, there are no strings attached: no credit cards, commitments, or software to download.

This year’s tournament features InstaFriends, a social media site that offers 55 challenges of varying difficulty level including SQL injection, vertical & horizontal authentication bypass, and crypto challenges. You can escalate privilege to gain admin power, manipulate other users’ timelines, and alter privacy settings.

Videos, blogs, and other getting started assets will help those with limited to no security background.

Summary Details:

When: Thursday 12/26 through Tuesday 12/31

Register: https://web.securityinnovation.com/hack-through-the-holidays?

No tools needed – just an internet connection, browser, and attitude

ABOUT SECURITY INNOVATION

Security Innovation is a pioneer in software security and trusted advisor to its clients. Since 2002, organizations have relied on our assessment and training solutions to make the use of software systems safer in the most challenging environments – whether in Web applications, IoT devices, or the cloud. The company’s flagship product, CMD+CTRL Cyber Range , is the industry’s only simulated Web site environment designed to build the skills teams need to protect the enterprise where it is most vulnerable – at the software layer. Security Innovation is privately held and headquartered in Wilmington, MA USA. For more information, visit www.securityinnovation.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter .