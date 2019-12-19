Dublin, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization Market (CMO) - Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research service covers these technology trends with case examples of how some CMOs are ahead of the curve in adopting these technologies.



This study also covers the global market for pharmaceutical contract manufacturing for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and Finished Dosage Form (FDF) manufacturing. It provides a comprehensive and critical analysis of subsectors, including generic APIs, novel APIs, HPAPIs, solid dosage forms, and injectable dosages. The study also examines top developed and emerging national markets, challenges in each of these markets, and hidden opportunities.



For example, in the US, where generic drug penetration is heavy at almost 80% and China, India, Russia, and Mexico where levels are as high as 90%, the CMO market has reached saturation and, therefore, CMOs can explore opportunities in lifecycle management of legacy products and redesigning synthesis routes to create high-tech generics.



Traditionally, CMOs have thrived by aggregating demand and delivering benefits of economies of scale. However, with the fading era of blockbuster drugs dispensed to large patient pools and shift to precision medicine, focus on niche indications, and increased R&D in biologics, pharma sponsors are increasingly turning to CMOs as strategic partners instead of contractors. Sponsors are looking for partnerships to not only append their existing capacity and get access to new markets but also to mitigate risk and bring overhaul in manufacturing technologies. Consequently, safety, efficacy, and product quality are outweighing cost-saving considerations.



CMOs are also stepping up to the growing demand by investing in containment technology to meet HPAPI demand, introducing distributed manufacturing to take manufacturing closer to the patient, and adopting continuous manufacturing and digitization of processes. For example, CMOs are partnering with third-party vendors for layered analytics with the aim of optimizing processes, introducing preventive maintenance, and making supply chains transparent.



This study also captures sponsors' outlook for outsourcing by-products and by stage of drug lifecycle and the new engagement models being sought. In conjunction with the opportunities in product selection and manufacturing technologies, the study also has a detailed discussion on opportunities in the packaging segment in the light of new serialization requirements, track-and-trace solutions designed to reduce to counterfeit medicine, primary and secondary packaging to meet regional and local regulatory requirements, as well as opportunities to collaborate with CROs for new drug development.



The study also discusses the impact of ongoing consolidation, profiles of leading CMOs, key CMOs to watch for, and, most importantly, the interest of private equity firms in the segment.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the total market size and projected growth of the global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market? Which are the largest growth segments to be pursued?

How are the various regions around the globe positioned to monetize the market opportunities? What are the key regional barriers to entry?

Which are the biggest opportunities for small- and mid-sized companies in the highly fragmented market? What are the key challenges in the near and mid-term?

How are business models evolving across the value chain and impacting the different stakeholders?

How are product offerings in this market likely to emerge? What is the rate of innovation adoption, and how is it solving the unmet needs of customers?

Which are the key game-changing companies in the segment and how are they riding the growth curve?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Dashboard

Purpose of this Study

5-step Process to Transformational Growth

Key Findings

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Engineering Measurements

Big Market Themes

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

Key Trends Impacting the CMO Industry

2. Market Overview

Scope and Geographic Segmentation

Segmentation

Vendor Landscape

Key Market Drivers

Expanding Role of CMOs in the Pharma Value Chain

Capex Growth Trends

CMOs - An Answer to the Drug Shortage Epidemic

Key Market Restraints

Implications of Global Policy Changes

Global Outlook

Main Global Trends

3. Market Dynamics

Rejuvenated Pipelines Driving Growth

Declining but Continued Growth in the Generics Segment

Outsourcing Outlook by End User

Outsourcing by Stage of Development

New Technology Trends Revolutionizing Manufacturing

Growing Impetus in Continuous Manufacturing

3D Printing - Manufacturing the Drug Closer to the Patient

CMO Engagement Models

Evolving Business Model

4. Revenue Forecast

Methodology and Assumptions

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

5. Revenue Forecast - API

API CMO Market - Revenue Forecast by Customer Base

API CMO Market - Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion

API Landscape

6. Revenue Forecast - FDF

FDF CMO Market - Revenue Forecast by Formulation Type

FDF CMO Market - Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion

7. Revenue Forecast - US

US API CMO Market - Revenue Forecast by Customer Base

US FDF CMO Market - Revenue Forecast by Formulation Type

8. Revenue Forecast - Germany

Germany API CMO Market - Revenue Forecast by Customer Base

Germany FDF CMO Market - Revenue Forecast by Formulation Type

Growth Driver - Clinical Trials

9. Revenue Forecast - UK

UK API CMO Market - Revenue Forecast by Customer Base

UK FDF CMO Market - Revenue Forecast by Formulation Type

10. Revenue Forecast - France

France API CMO Market - Revenue Forecast by Customer Base

France FDF CMO Market - Revenue Forecast by Formulation Type

11. Revenue Forecast - Italy

Italy API CMO Market - Revenue Forecast by Customer Base

Italy FDF CMO Market - Revenue Forecast by Formulation Type

12. Revenue Forecast - Spain

Spain API CMO Market - Revenue Forecast by Customer Base

Spain FDF CMO Market - Revenue Forecast by Formulation Type

13. Revenue Forecast - Scandinavia

Scandinavia API CMO Market - Revenue Forecast by Customer Base

Scandinavia FDF CMO Market - Revenue Forecast by Formulation Type

14. Revenue Forecast - Benelux

Benelux API CMO Market - Revenue Forecast by Customer Base

Benelux FDF CMO Market - Revenue Forecast by Formulation Type

15. Revenue Forecast - India

India API CMO Market - Revenue Forecast by Customer Base

India FDF CMO Market - Revenue Forecast by Formulation Type

16. Revenue Forecast - China

China API CMO Market - Revenue Forecast by Customer Base

China FDF CMO Market - Revenue Forecast by Formulation Type

Barriers to Serving Regulated Markets

17. Revenue Forecast - Japan

Japan API CMO Market - Revenue Forecast by Customer Base

Japan FDF CMO Market - Revenue Forecast by Formulation Type

18. Competitive Landscape

Competitive Environment

Market Share Analysis

Revenues of Key Companies

Manufacturing Footprint

Key Companies to Watch

Key Themes in the Collaboration/Expansion Landscape

19. Key Collaboration Agreements in the Contract Manufacturing Market

Expansion Assessment

Collaboration Assessment

Thermo Fisher and Patheon - Redefining One-stop-shop

Growing PE Interest - The Required Leverage for Scale-up

20. Growth Opportunities

Major Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Controlled Substances

CMOs Positioned to Capitalize on Medical Marijuana Market

Growth Opportunity 2 - Scalable Smart Packaging

Addressable Market Opportunity - Smart Packaging

Illustrative Smart Packaging Solutions

Amplifying Smart Packaging Utility - Trek Therapeutics Uses Ambrosus' Blockchain Solution for Quality Control

Growth Opportunity 3 - Manufacturing FDF in MENA

MENA Regional Developments

Examples of Strategies at Work

Key Companies to Watch in the MENA Region

Growth Opportunity 4 - High Potency API

HPAPI Market Potential

Growth Opportunity 5 - Smart Manufacturing

Top Technologies to Watch For

Case Study of IIoT Implementation - Decisyon's Solution

Growth Opportunity Matrix

21. The Last Word - Strategic Considerations for Staying on the Growth Trajectory

Top 3 Predictions for the Market

Winning Strategies for CMOs

22. Appendix

Abbreviations

Appendix - Medical Cannabis

Appendix - Pharma and Biotech Market in MENA Region

Leading ICT Participants Active in Life Science

API CMO Evolution Path

FDF CMO Industry Evolution

Growth Denominators

Growth Opportunity - Alleviating Data Integrity Issues

Data Integrity Statistics

