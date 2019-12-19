Harrisburg, PA, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSECU, Pennsylvania’s anytime, anywhere digital credit union, was recently named one of the Best Credit Unions of 2020 by GOBankingRates, a national website specializing in personal finance.

“We are extremely proud to have been named one of the Best Credit Unions of 2020,” said PSECU President and CEO George Rudolph. “In all we do, we put our more than 450,000 member-owners first. We aim to meet their financial needs by offering the highest quality products and services, and our inclusion on this prestigious list confirms that those efforts have been successful.”

To compile its rankings, GOBankingRates identified the top 50 credit unions according to the National Credit Union Administration (a list of credit unions sorted by asset size, excluding nonactive institutions, investment credit unions, and any institutions that require customers to use investment services to access commercial accounts), and then analyzed each based on a wide variety of criteria and data points including minimum deposits required, monthly maintenance fees, minimum balances to avoid fees, annual percentage yields, availability and diversity of services, and customer service.

“No-fee, no-minimum accounts plus hefty out-of-network ATM fee rebates make PSECU a good option,” the GOBankingRates report notes.

“GOBankingRates is proud to recognize PSECU and the other top credit unions in the country for 2020 for their exceptional offerings, including no-fee checking accounts, high interest rates on 1-year and 5-year certificate accounts, and diverse product offerings including personal loans, auto loans, mortgage loans, credit cards, and kid accounts,” said Connie Lundegard, a spokesperson for GOBankingRates.

No fees for checking, savings, or certificate accounts; out-of-network ATM rebates of up to $20 per month with direct deposit, and up to $8 per month without; and nearly 30,000-plus surcharge-free ATMs through the CO-OP network were additional PSECU benefits highlighted in the findings.

From across the United States, nine additional credit unions made the Best Credit Unions of 2020 listing. They include Bethpage Federal Credit Union, Alliant Credit Union, Vystar Credit Union, Navy Federal Credit Union, Digital Federal Credit Union, Bank Fund Staff Credit Union, Delta Community, Wings Financial, and Wright-Patt Credit Union.

“Congratulations to all of our fellow credit unions who made GOBankingRates’s rankings,” added Rudolph. “Thank you for all you do to support your members and represent the greater credit union movement.”

Opened in 1934, PSECU was founded by 22 ordinary people who pooled $90 and made an extraordinary commitment to each other: To create a financial institution where collective resources benefit all members. Today, PSECU continues that legacy as a leading full-service credit union managing more than $5.5 billion in assets and offering its over 450,000 members convenient anytime, anywhere digital banking options. PSECU was named a 2019 Best-In-State Credit Union by Forbes Magazine. For more information about PSECU, visit psecu.com. View its Community Report Card to learn how PSECU contributes to the greater good.

