OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado , a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced the addition of podcast monitoring to Notified , the first end-to-end communications workflow automation platform. Together with print, online news and social media, Notified’s listening, measurement and alert capabilities now include the ability to monitor podcasts from around the world. Public relations and marketing professionals now have more opportunity to look across a broader spectrum of media for relevant mentions of their brand.



“The podcast industry generated an estimated $479 million in revenue1 in 2018 and is expected to grow to more than $1 billion by 2021. In 2019, nearly one-third of Americans listened to podcasts monthly2. Clearly this is a medium that PR and marketing professionals cannot afford to ignore,” said Ben Chodor, President of Intrado Digital Media. “Our mission with Notified is to arm our customers with the data and insights they need to make informed decisions about their campaign strategies. Adding podcast monitoring to our platform is the next step in ensuring they have access to the entire media ecosystem, all within a single platform.”

This new feature allows users to create searches and alerts for every word spoken in more than 20,000 popular podcasts. In addition to English, podcasts are indexed in Spanish, French, Italian, German and Greek.

Notified is an integrated workflow solution for real-time media monitoring, publishing and measurement. With a single login, customers can:

Listen - Get an instant view of media exposure across global news outlets (online, blogs, print and podcasts) and tap into millions of social media conversations from more than 150 countries.

Connect - Discover relevant journalists and brand influencers in real time, from the most viral to the smallest niche. AI-powered recommendations provide optimal engagement and outreach strategies.

Publish - Create highly visual, dynamic newsrooms that curate owned and earned media and user-generated content. Distribute multimedia press releases via GlobeNewswire and auto-publish to online newsrooms.

Amplify - Turn customers and brand ambassadors into a marketing force using visualized feeds to syndicate user-generated content from any social media platform directly to websites or other digital touchpoints.

Measure - Combine insights from earned media performance with owned social account data and media outreach analytics for a 360-degree view of campaign performance.

Notified helps customers reduce spend on PR tools while increasing views to company newsrooms and deepening engagement with media and influencers. Launched in Sweden in 2010 and introduced to North American customers earlier this year , Notified was acquired by Intrado (formerly West) in April 2019. To learn more about Notified please visit www.notified.com .

About Intrado

Intrado, formerly West, is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com .

