Dublin, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drafting International R&D Collaboration and Joint Venture Agreements" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Ensure clear, structured, risk-free collaborative R&D and joint venture agreements for maximum commercial success in one intensive day
This intensive, practical one-day course will explain what you need to know and do to get the best commercial results from your R&D and joint venture agreements, whether they are operating in the UK or across borders.
When you are embarking on a project which is in partnership with another organisation, be they academic or industry, both parties will need to agree on the thorny topics of IP ownership, other common provisions and the type of collaboration structure that will suit them both. The allocation of risk and ancillary aspects such as confidentiality, material transfer agreements and heads of terms also have to be wrestled with.
Why you should attend:
Who Should Attend?
Agenda
Introduction and overview of the topics
Project nature/scope and parties' roles and responsibilities
IP ownership, rights of use and other issues
Other common provisions in international contracts
Competition law and the impact of Brexit
Software agreements
Types of party and their priorities
Types of collaboration structure
Ancillary agreements
Case study workshop
