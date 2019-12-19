SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor today announced that Sanjay Gupta has joined the company as Global Vice President, Channels and Alliances. In this newly created leadership role, Sanjay will drive the expansion of LogicMonitor’s existing ecosystem of channel partners and strategic alliances. He will also further efforts to integrate channels into LogicMonitor’s go-to-market strategy to accelerate the hybrid IT infrastructure monitoring company’s already impressive growth.



Sanjay comes to LogicMonitor after four years as Vice President of Ecosystem Sales at BMC, having successfully led the transformation of that organization by significantly growing revenue and driving expansion of the BMC ecosystem. Roles held prior to his tenure at BMC include Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances for TIBCO Software and Senior Vice President of SAP’s Global Channels division.

Since formalizing the LogicMonitor Partner Network in February 2019, which spans resellers, global systems integrators, managed service providers and technology integrators, the company has:

Hired an experienced global channels and alliances team to support LogicMonitor’s growing partner ecosystem

Hit a key milestone of over 500 managed service provider partners / customers

Added five strategic Gold Partners to LogicMonitor’s global Partner Network in Q4 alone: AHEAD , Datec Inc. , EVOTEK , RoundTower and SHI International Corp.

, , , and Launched comprehensive channel training, enablement and certification

“LogicMonitor’s global partner program is on the fast track, and I’m excited to accelerate our forward-looking strategy and growth plan,” said Sanjay Gupta, Global Vice President, Channels and Alliances at LogicMonitor. “We are thrilled to welcome AHEAD, Datec Inc., EVOTEK, RoundTower and SHI International Corp. as Gold partners, and in 2020 we will continue to expand into new markets with a focus on global growth and scale to drive channel revenue.”

