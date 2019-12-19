KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that it purchased 203,000 ordinary shares at 20.8 pence per share on 19 December 2019. The shares purchased represent 0.06% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:

The capital of the Company as at 19 December 2019 consisted of 388,335,260 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 54,723,000 ordinary shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 333,612,260 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

19 December 2019

Albion Capital Group LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7601 1850