Dublin, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Analysis of Business and Retail Consumer Spending Pattern, Attitude & Behaviour - Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The gift card market (value terms) in South Africa increased at a CAGR of 16.0% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 11.4%, increasing from US$ 815.4 million in 2019 to reach US$ 1,257.9 million by 2023.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in South Africa. With over 150 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in South Africa
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in South Africa
Digital Gift Card Market Size in South Africa
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in South Africa
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in South Africa
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in South Africa
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in South Africa
Employee Incentive Gift Card Market Size in South Africa
Sales Incentive Gift Card Market Size in South Africa
Consumer Incentive Gift Card Market Size in South Africa
Festival & Others Gift Card Market Size in South Africa
