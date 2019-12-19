VANCOUVER, Wash., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZoomInfo , the global leader in go-to-market (GTM) intelligence solutions, today announced that it has earned top placements in G2’s (formally G2 Crowd) Winter 2020 Grid Reports for multiple categories, including Sales Intelligence , Marketing Intelligence, Marketing Account Intelligence , and Buyer Intent Data Tools. The platform was honored with a total of eleven 1st and 2nd category placements and was featured in eleven Grid Reports across four categories, surpassing LinkedIn Sales Navigator in the Enterprise Sales Intelligence category . This marks ZoomInfo’s eighth consecutive season for which the B2B solution was ranked best in class by G2’s Sales & Marketing Intelligence Reports.



“In today’s world, data accuracy is non-negotiable. Given the pace of change, it’s no longer feasible for sales and marketing professionals to work with static information that doesn’t catalyze truly personalized, intelligent conversations,” said Hila Nir, Chief Marketing Officer at ZoomInfo. “To the point, we’re thrilled to be recognized once again by G2 for guiding our customers on the road to success with access to fresh, reliable data.”

This quarter, ZoomInfo has earned either #1 or #2 rankings for the following: Sales Intelligence; Sales Intelligence: Enterprise; Sales Intelligence: Mid-Market; Sales Intelligence: Small Business; Marketing Account Intelligence; Marketing Account Intelligence: Enterprise; Marketing Account Intelligence: Mid-Market; Marketing Account Intelligence: SMB; Market Intelligence; Market Intelligence: Small Business; and Buyer Intent Data Tools (a new category for the platform).

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

The Winter 2020 Grid® Reports are based on G2’s unique algorithm, which calculates customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real-time. Based on user reviews and data aggregated from online sources and social networks, ZoomInfo's high placement in these categories underscore the ways in which best-in-class data feeds every step of a sales and marketing professional’s workflow , and reveal the need for an automated pathway to go-to-market intelligence.

About ZoomInfo

Built over 20 years ago, ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg has become the go-to-market standard for over 13,500 companies worldwide. Designed to be the single source of truth, the ZoomInfo platform offers best-in-class technology paired with unrivaled data coverage , accuracy, and depth of contacts, companies, and opportunities essential to empower sales, marketing and recruiting professionals to hit their numbers. Deeply embedded into business workflows and technology stacks – including integrations with the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications – ZoomInfo is capable of delivering more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth than any stand-alone solution. ZoomInfo’s investors include TA Associates, The Carlyle Group and 22C Capital. For more information about our leading marketing and sales intelligence solution , visit www.zoominfo.com .

