HELENA, Ala., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mspark, a leading national shared mail company, is proud to announce Lori Sigler, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, has been named one of the Top 40 Under 40 of the Decade by the Birmingham Business Journal.



The Birmingham Business Journal’s annual Top 40 Under 40 awards honor young professionals in the Birmingham business scene who are shaping the economy and community’s future, all before the age of 40. The Top 40 Under 40 of the Decade winners highlights past Top 40 winners who have made a huge impact on Birmingham, earned big promotions since their win, or have moved into key new positions. Lori was honored for the Top 40 Under 40 award this February as a member of the 2019 class and has since been promoted to Chief Operating Officer in addition to her responsibility as Chief Financial Officer at Mspark.

“I am beaming with pride for Lori as she receives this amazing recognition and accomplishment,” commented Mspark Chief Executive Officer Steve Mitzel. “Out of the 400 distinguished honorees in the decade, Lori is amongst the elite. We are lucky to have her leadership, knowledge and passion for what she does for us at Mspark.”

Within her seven years at Mspark, Lori has made a tremendous impact on the growing company. She’s quickly progressed through several financial roles, becoming Chief Financial Officer and most recently adding the Chief Operating Officer title. One of Lori’s proudest moments is that she managed the acquisition of six companies all completed within an 18-month time frame.

About Mspark

Mspark, a privately held, national media distribution company, has partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The Company's business success stems from a simple premise-to provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer's marketing investment. Mspark reaches over 27 million U.S. households in 31 states and 620+ markets each month, and its household penetration in the markets it serves is unsurpassed by competitors. The Mspark portfolio of more than 3,000 clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

Contact:

Mspark

5901 Highway 52 East,

Helena, AL 35080

Phone: 205.729.6512

Email: contactus@mspark.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4906f29-9e8d-4be5-baf5-aaf30902895c