MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) Multifamily Apartment Investment Market Index® (AIMI®) rose by 5.5% in Q3 2019 as mortgage rates experienced their largest quarterly decline (39 basis points) in five years and net operating incomes (NOI) continued their decade-long rise. On an annual basis, AIMI continued to experience positive growth and rose by 9.6% after growing by 4.3% last quarter.
“Another strong quarter of net operating income growth and a continued decline in mortgage rates resulted in the AIMI index increasing on an annual basis for the second consecutive quarter,” said Steve Guggenmos, vice president of Freddie Mac Multifamily Research and Modeling. “These strong numbers indicate a robust market for investors and demand for new multifamily housing.”
Over the quarter, AIMI increased for the nation and every market:
Over the year, AIMI increased by a significant percentage (>=6.2%) in the nation and in every metro:
In addition to national and local values, a sensitivity table is available that captures how the index value adjusts based on changes in certain underlying variables. Additional information about AIMI is on the Freddie Mac Multifamily website, including FAQs.
AIMI is an analytical tool that combines multifamily rental income growth, property price growth and mortgage rates to provide a single index that measures multifamily market investment conditions. A rise in AIMI from one quarter to the next implies an increasingly favorable environment for multifamily investment opportunities, while a decline suggests that attractive investment opportunities are becoming more difficult to find compared with the prior period.
Freddie Mac Multifamily helps ensure an ample supply of affordable rental housing by purchasing and securitizing mortgages on apartment buildings nationwide. Roughly 90% of the mortgages purchased support rental units for households earning 120% of area median income or below. Freddie Mac securitizes about 90% of the multifamily loans it purchases, thus transferring the majority of the expected credit risk from taxpayers to private investors.
Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide.
