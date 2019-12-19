Dublin, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Cellulose Nanofibers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The nanocellulose market is growing fast in Japan, with products already on the market in textiles, sanitary products and consumer goods. The market is heavily concentrated in countries with significant forestry industries.
The latest edition of the report features a wide range of new information including:
The use of nanocellulose offers environmentally friendly solutions and a petroleum-based alternative for a range of industries including automotive composites and packaging. Wood products have also grown in prominence recently in construction allowing for buildings that can be constructed faster, are strong, lightweight and offer improved insulation and noise reduction.
The use of nanocellulose in buildings offer enhanced thermal insulation capability and mechanical properties that contribute to energy savings, less usage of environmentally harmful materials, and reduction of adverse environmental impacts.
Nanocellulose will greatly impact environmentally friendly and biodegradable solutions in market such as packaging films, paper & board, composites, paints, coatings & films, biomedical applications (e.g., pharmaceuticals, diagnostic imaging, drug delivery, tissue engineering materials), textiles, oil & gas, filtration, cement, sensors, rheology modifiers, aerogels, 3D printing and printed & flexible electronics.
Most major paper and pulp producers are actively involved in commercialization of Cellulose nanofibers (CNF), seeking commercial application in high volume industries such as paper & board, composites and packaging. However, several are also seeking to move into applications in areas such as electronics and adding production of Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC) for more advanced applications.
Celluforce is investing in upgrading their CNC capability and Melodea is establishing a 35 ton per annum CNC plant in Sweden with plans for a 200 ton per annum facility in Israel by 2022.
Report contents include:
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market snapshot
1.2 Markets and applications
1.3 Nanocellulose production capacities, in tons
1.3.1 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF) production capacities 2019
1.3.2 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) production capacities 2019
1.3.3 Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC) production capacities 2019
1.4 Main market opportunities in nanocellulose
1.5 Global production of nanocellulose
1.5.1 Production plants and production status
1.6 Market trends in nanocellulose
1.7 Market and technical challenges in nanocellulose
1.8 Global nanocellulose market size
1.8.1 The market for nanocellulose in 2017
1.8.2 The market for nanocellulose in 2018
1.8.3 Current nanocellulose commercial products
1.8.4 Global nanocellulose market, 2018-2030, tons
1.8.5 Nanocellulose market by region
2 Research Scope and Methodology
3 Introduction
3.1 Cellulose
3.2 Nanocellulose
3.3 Properties of nanocellulose
3.4 Advantages of nanocellulose
3.5 Manufacture of nanocellulose
3.6 Production methods
3.7 Types of nanocellulose
3.7.1 Microfibrillated cellulose(MFC)
3.7.2 Cellulose nanofibers(CNF)
3.7.2.1 Applications
3.7.3 Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC)
3.7.3.1 Properties
3.7.3.2 Applications
3.7.4 Bacterial Cellulose (BC)
3.7.4.1 Applications
3.8 Synthesis
3.8.1 Microcrystalline cellulose (MC)
3.8.2 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)
3.8.3 Nanofibrillated cellulose (CNF)
3.8.4 Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC)
3.8.5 Bacterial cellulose particles (BC)
4 Market Structure For Nanocellulose
4.1 Volume of industry demand for nanocellulose
4.2 Current end users for nanocellulose, by market and company
5 SWOT Analysis
6 Regulations and Standards
7 Government Funding For Nanocellulose
8 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)
9 Nanocellulose Supply Chain
10 Nanocellulose Pricing
11 Nanocellulose Patents and Publications
12 Competing Materials
13 Markets For Nanocellulose
13.1 Nanocellulose In Plastics and Composites
13.1.1 Trends in the plastics and composites market and nanocellulose solutions
13.1.2 Comparison of nanocellulose tother composite materials
13.1.3 Applications
13.1.3.1 By cellulose type
13.1.3.2 Applications roadmap
13.1.4 Global market for nanocellulose in composites
13.2 Nanocellulose In Aircraft and Aerospace
13.3 Nanocellulose In Automotive
13.4 Nanocellulose In Construction and Buildings
13.5 Nanocellulose in Paper and Board/Packaging
13.6 Nanocellulose in Textiles and Apparel
13.7 Nanocellulose in Biomedicine and Healthcare
13.8 Nanocellulose in Paints and Coatings
13.9 Nanocellulose in Aerogels
13.10 Nanocellulose in Oil and Gas
13.11 Nanocellulose In Filtration
13.12 Nanocellulose In Rheology Modifiers
13.13 Nanocellulose in Printed, Stretchable and Flexible Electronics
13.14 Nanocellulose in 3D Printing
14 Nanocellulose Current and Potential Applications Analysis
14.1 Potential for high-volume consuming nanocellulose applications
14.1.1 Polymer composite parts
14.1.2 Bioplastics
14.1.3 Packaging films
14.1.4 Aerogels
14.1.5 Construction materials
14.1.5.1 Cement
14.1.5.2 Ultra-high-performance concrete
14.1.6 Paint and coatings additives
14.1.7 Hygiene and absorbent products
14.1.8 Tyres
14.2 Potential global nanocellulose demand by application
15 Cellulose Nanofiber Company Profiles
16 Cellulose Nanocrystal (CNC) Producers
17 Bacterial Cellulose (BC) Producers
18 Nanocellulose Research Groups and Centres
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gyowt8
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: