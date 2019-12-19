NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Times best-selling author and America’s go-to money expert Nicole Lapin announces the launch of THE BALANCE SCHOOL , an online course that expands on the lessons in her newest book Becoming Super Woman, A Simple 12-Step Plan to Go from Burnout to Balance.



THE BALANCE SCHOOL is made up of comprehensive but jargon-free video lessons, taught by Lapin, that show students practical ways to become the most balanced and productive versions of themselves. The course is broken down into easily-digested steps featuring actionable advice like how to recognize if you need to take a mental health day at work, how to prevent burnout, how to set healthy boundaries in your personal life and at work, and achieve true balance...finally. The course also offers supplementary tools, quizzes, and an interactive, moderated online discussion board to help empower students along the way.

“Emotional Wellness can be your greatest asset or your greatest liability—especially when it comes to your career,” explains Lapin. “It’s what welcomes balance and wards off burnout, and while we don’t learn this stuff in school, self-care will ultimately take you much further than the Pythagorean Theorem ever will.”

THE BALANCE SCHOOL is organized into three digestible modules with hours of exclusive video content and workbooks. To drill down on specific topics, Lapin brings in top female founders and CEOs as guest “professors” including Bobbi Brown; Janice Sullivan, CEO Rebecca Taylor; Noella Gabriel, Elemis Co-Founder and President; and Sandra Campos, CEO Diane von Furstenberg.

“82% of the women I surveyed for Becoming Super Woman have experienced burnout and 89% have felt they were on the verge of burnout. I created THE BALANCE SCHOOL to help ambitious women realize that if you try to be all things to all people, you’re nothing to yourself,” adds Lapin. “Therein lies the real danger. Happiness leads to success, not the other way around. It’s time we rewrite the equation.”

In 2018, Lapin launched THE MONEY SCHOOL , offering personal finance lessons beyond those from her first book Rich Bitch, A Simple 12-Step Plan to Getting Your Financial Life Together…Finally . In June, she launched THE BOSS SCHOOL , offering business and career lessons from her second book, Boss Bitch, A Simple 12-Step Plan to Take Charge of Your Career.

Lapin got her start in finance at age eighteen on the floor of the stock exchange as a reporter for First Business Network. She is known as being the youngest anchor ever on CNN. She held the same title at CNBC where she anchored the early morning show “Worldwide Exchange” and covering business topics for MSNBC and TODAY. Lapin has served as a business anchor for Bloomberg TV and a special money correspondent for Entertainment Tonight. She won the “Money Expert of the Year” competition for the second year in a row and is the first-ever female winner. Lapin is currently the host of the business reality competition show Hatched on CBS. Her third book Becoming Super Woman , which teaches women how to go from burnout to balance, is out now.