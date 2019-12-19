Regulated information

Under embargo till 19/12/2019 at 5.40 PM

PRESS RELEASE





On Thursday 19 December, Conferinvest NV, a 100% subsidiary of Banimmo NV, has sold the entirety of the shares of the SAS Golf Hotel de Chantilly to Aumalia SA, at present already the operator of the hotel. This transaction also comprises the sale of the adjacent golf course Golf de Chantilly. The sale is based on a property value of 31.5 million euro.

The hotel, located in Chantilly near Paris, operated under the Mercure brand, comprises 200 rooms, 3 restaurants and over 20 meeting rooms, and was part of Banimmo’s portfolio since 2006.

Following this transaction, Banimmo ends its operational activities in France, as of now entirely focussing on its development activities in Belgium.

Also this week, Banimmo signed a rental contract with Electrolux NV for 3,796 m2 of office space, 1,594 m2 of showroom and 1,496 m2 of storage in the building located Raketstraat 40 in Haren. The 9-year rental contract enters into force as of 1 July 2020 and ends on 30 June 2029. Electrolux had the building thoroughly renovated in 2011 within the framework of a VAT leasing ending on 30 June 2020. The balance of the office space, i.e. approximately 1,356 m2 on the ground floor, will be further commercialized.

In the building located Schiphollaan 3 in Evere, the current tenant Cofely Services has extended its rental contract for the entire building till 30 September 2029, without any possibility of early termination by the tenant. The building comprises 3,333 m2 of office space and 370 m2 of storage.

Finally, the notarial deed for the sale to CityDev of two vacant floors in a building located Raketstraat 60 in Haren, was signed last week.

That way, Banimmo closes 2019 with the divestment of a number of non-strategic positions and an improvement of the occupancy rate of its current portfolio in the long term.

Contact

Banimmo

Bischoffsheimlaan 33

BE-1000 Brussel

Tel.: +32 2 710 53 11



www.banimmo.be Laurent Calonne

CEO

Laurent.Calonne@banimmo.be



Werner Van Walle

Chairman of the board of directors

Werner.VanWalle@patronale-life.be





On Banimmo

Banimmo is a listed property developer ‘pur sang’ that focuses on the development of office buildings in Belgium, through the redevelopment of sites with potential and the construction of ‘built-to-suit’ projects for its customers. The current property portfolio comprises ca. 40,000 m2 of buildings and a land reserve allowing for ca. 275,000 m2 of floor surfaces to be developed. The company differentiates itself through focusing on sustainability and city centres and their environment.

Banimmo is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels (BANI).

Attachment