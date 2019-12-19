HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the Company)
Record Date for Dividend
Further to the announcement of the Annual Report and Accounts of the Company for the year ended 30 September 2019, subject to approval at the AGM, the record date for the 2.25p final dividend per ordinary share will be 10 January 2020, the corresponding ex-dividend date will be 9 January 2020 and the payment date will be 11 February 2020.
19 December 2019
