LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories ( CMLviz ), chief financial officer of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Tim Cabral had a clear message: Veeva has shown ‘a unique ability to identify new opportunities.’ Veeva has identified three industries that are not life sciences where it intends to make progress, consumer packaged goods, chemicals and cosmetics, but Veeva’s approach to markets is one of carefully nurturing clientele over many years. It’s all about the long game.



In a far-ranging interview with the CFO we discussed the future of the business and the opportunities ahead for Veeva Systems .

