ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Ridge today announced that its user conference, BLUEPRINT 2020, will be held in Atlanta on April 26–28, 2020 at the Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta™. BLUEPRINT is a practical, hands-on annual conference for supply chain leaders, managers and users of Blue Ridge solutions that includes over 20 hours of training and development to improve inventory optimization.



“BLUEPRINT provides both ends of the spectrum,” said Michael Nau, Director of Supply Chain, City Furniture. “You leave with a high-level overview of the supply chain industry and the challenges your peers are facing every day, as well as strategies to achieve your financial goals.”

The three-day event will feature innovative case studies on market-changing supply chain projects, hands-on educational sessions using Blue Ridge supply chain planning solutions, and valuable networking opportunities with supply chain leaders. The educational and training portion of BLUEPRINT will feature a “Geek-out” data-driven track with live examples as well as a track dedicated to Power Users and Champions.

Register now for early-bird pricing until Jan. 31.

“BLUEPRINT 2020 follows our most successful year, with new customers across the distribution and retail industries all looking to find innovative ways to achieve agility and efficiency in supply chain planning and forecasting,” said Jim Byrnes, Chief Executive Officer, Blue Ridge. “With our recent Price Optimization acquisition, and the work we are doing with machine learning, BLUEPRINT will provide a forum for exciting discussions around these new technologies and how they enable our customers to achieve greater results.”

Click here for highlights of BLUEPRINT 2019:



Attendees will receive early-bird pricing if registered by Jan. 31, 2020. For registration, agenda and hotel information, please visit https://blueridgeglobal.com/blueprint-2020/

Anchored by SunTrust Park, home of the 2018-19 National League East Division Champion Atlanta Braves™, The Battery Atlanta is a unique sports and entertainment experience located in the bustling Cumberland area.

About Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge Supply Chain Planning and Price Optimization solutions empower distributors and retailers to tap into undiscovered margin through enterprise-wide inventory intelligence, automation and synchronization. Blue Ridge uniquely combines demand forecasting with pricing strategy, so that businesses can proactively understand the unpredictable and allocate the right inventory – right-priced across the entire mix – to accelerate top- and bottom-line results. In a world where the only constant is change, Blue Ridge provides more certainty, more speed, and more assurance – so companies can see the why behind the buy, and respond faster to the unexpected. That’s why major retailers and distributors rely on Blue Ridge for a more foreseeable future. For more information, go to www.blueridgeglobal.com .

Media Contact:

Will Haraway

Backbeat Marketing

william@backbeatmarketing.com

404.593.8320



