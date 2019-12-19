The €200 million share repurchase agreement entered on March 26, 2019, with Goldman Sachs International (“Goldman Sachs”), initiated on April 17, 2019, was completed on December 17, 2019.

Between April 17, 2019 and December 17, 2019, in the context of this programme, Wendel acquired a total of 1,645,338 ordinary shares (representing 3.55% of outstanding shares count before the launch of the programme) at an average adjusted price of €121.5555.

As a reminder, on April 23, 2019, Wendel made a €200 million payment to Goldman Sachs and received 1,169,399 of its own ordinary shares. These shares were canceled on April 25, 2019.

Upon completion of the agreement, Wendel received from Goldman Sachs 475,939 additional ordinary shares. This additional number of shares has been determined on the basis of the volume-weighted average price per share, less a discount, over the execution period. The additional 475,939 ordinary shares were delivered on December 19, 2019 were canceled on the same day.

Wendel capital will thus be composed of 44,682,308 shares.

It is recalled that the 913,184 shares currently held in treasury acquired prior to this share repurchase agreement and allocated to other objectives, are not intended to be cancelled.

The liquidity contract, which had been suspended since April 17, 2019, will resume its activity starting from December 20, 2019.



Agenda

03.18.2020

2019 FY Results / Publication of NAV of December 31, 2019 (post-market release)

04.30.2020

Q1 2020 Trading update / Publication of NAV as of March 31, 2020 (pre-market release).

06.04.2020

2020 Annual General Meeting

07.30.2020

H1 2020 results / Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2020, and condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (post-market release).

11.04.2020

2020 Investor Day / Presentation of NAV as of September 30, 2020, and Q3 2019 trading update (publication post-market release on 11/03/2020).

