WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for November 2019:

The November 2019 estimate is 11,935,000 barrels, an increase of 0.9% vs. November 2018 removals of 11,830,309. Please note that the estimates reflect revised estimates released by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB).

Month 2018 2019 Percent Change Volume Change January 12,132,174 12,398,000 2.2% 265,826 February 11,268,874 11,198,000 -0.6% -70,874 March 14,664,428 14,370,000 -2.0% -294,428 April 14,126,669 14,200,000 0.5% 73,331 May 15,268,002 15,176,000 -0.6% -92,002 June 16,510,927 15,671,000 -5.1% -839,927 July 15,158,829 14,820,000 -2.2% -338,829 August 15,299,920 14,324,000 -6.4% -975,920 September 14,225,827 14,636,000 2.9% 410,173 October 13,692,976 13,110,000 -4.3% -582,976 November 11,830,309 11,935,000 0.9% 104,691 YTD 154,178,935 151,838,000 -1.5% -2,340,935

