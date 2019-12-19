BEIJING, China, and COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOE and Rohinni today officially launched BOE Pixey. This exclusive joint venture between a world leader in the semiconductor display industry and the fast-growing mini and micro LED technology startup will bring the power and brilliance of micron-scale LEDs to mass-market fruition. In development for more than two years, BOE Pixey will design and build LCD display backlights, direct-emission displays and display-related sensors for high-performance televisions, video walls and other large-format end products. The JV rolls out at CES 2020, with demos that will offer visitors a glimpse of the future of high-performance display products.

BOE Pixey integrates Rohinni’s high-speed and high-accuracy mini and micro LED manufacturing process with BOE’s display panel leadership to create ultra-thin high-performance displays. Consumer devices utilizing BOE Pixey mini and micro LED-based displays are expected to become available for purchase in the second half of 2020.

Dong Xue, BOE Pixey Chairman, commented, “We are excited to debut the BOE Pixey joint venture and examples of our first products during CES. With BOE Pixey, consumer electronics developers can now have more opportunities to design unique, cutting-edge end products that feature displays made with our technology. We look forward to seeing how OEMs will use the BOE Pixey technology in their next-generation devices.”

LCDs using mini LED backlights outperform other LCD technologies in a range of parameters. These include thickness, contrast ratio, brightness, and consistency. Direct-emission displays based on mini and micro LEDs, including video walls, are made by precisely placing hundreds of thousands of mini or micro LEDs directly on a substrate using BOE Pixey’s approach, and offer a significantly better viewing experience than currently available video walls built from packaged LEDs.

“Mini and micro LEDs’ promise has long been touted, but they have not been commercialized for these kinds of products before because making them in high volumes wasn’t possible,” noted Rohinni CEO Matthew Gerber. “The combination of our two companies’ extraordinary engineering talent will bring new development opportunities to the display industry.”

As BOE Pixey ramps its production capabilities, the BOE Pixey team will implement plans for new advancements that will further enable customers to develop next-generation products. These will include even faster LED placement, integration of new substrate materials, and addressing a wider range of form factors.

To view the BOE Pixey demos and experience the future of advanced displays, please schedule a meeting by contacting Amber Moak, amoak@kiterocket.com .

About Rohinni

Rohinni combines vision, execution and micron-scale electronics to make impossible products possible. Using its patented device-placement technologies, Rohinni, together with its joint venture partners, enables bringing innovative products to market in high volumes, and at greatly reduced cost. OEMs in markets ranging from consumer to automotive to outdoor signage can incorporate Rohinni’s disruptive technology, yielding products that are brighter, thinner, lighter, lower power and more dynamic than those currently on the market. Rohinni has broad patent coverage for mini and micro LED-based technology, robotic placement equipment and manufacturing processes. The company has more than 90 patent assets in varying stages of prosecution. Investors include Future Shape Principal Tony Fadell, the inventor of the iPod, co-inventor of the iPhone, and founder and former CEO of Nest. For more information, visit www.rohinni.com .

About BOE

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., founded in April 1993, is a global leader in semiconductor display industry as well as an IoT company providing intelligent interface products and professional services for information interaction and human health. BOE’s three core businesses are Interface Devices, Smart IoT Systems, Smart Medicine and Engineering Integration. According to the market data as of 2019 Q3, BOE ranked first in the world in of TFT-LCD panels for mobile phone, tablet, notebook, monitor and TV. BOE also provides integrated total solutions in various industries such as new retail, transportation, finance, education, art, energy, healthcare, etc. BOE boasts a global marketing and R&D centers in 19 countries and regions, with its service networks covering the world's major areas such as Europe, America, Asia and Africa.

