CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M1 Finance, the nation’s leading brokerage for DIY portfolio investors, announced Maria Selvaggio as Director of People and Emiliano Jon Rios as Director of Compliance joining the leadership team led by CEO Brian Barnes. Rios will take charge of all supervisory compliance projects, including relationships with FINRA and other regulatory bodies. Selvaggio will lead overall employee experience including HR, talent development performance, and engagement.



Selvaggio is a People Operations leader, having worked at Chicago-based technology companies, including Grubhub, Groupon, and Tempus. She specializes in hyper-growth stage, building recruiting and culture programs from the ground up. Selvaggio plans to help usher in a new chapter of growth for M1 by building the foundation needed to increase engagement and accountability on the expanding team.

As a FINRA-licensed supervisory principal and investments compliance professional, Rios has developed a broad set of tools for leading compliance programs, initiatives, and teams in fintech companies. He brings his deep experience in the regulatory compliance space, including digital asset custody startup Anchorage as Compliance Director, and as Senior Compliance Manager with Wealthfront, the leading robo-advisory startup.

“M1 has such a unique and invigorating culture,” said Selvaggio. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this team and bring my HR, recruiting, and culture expertise from my years in the Chicago technology community. I’m excited to focus on talent branding, learning and development, and diversity with the passionate and incredible employees of M1.”

“When meeting with the team, it became immediately clear that I would be coming into a genuine culture of compliance,” said Rios. “So it’s exciting to jump right in to a fintech firm like M1 and contribute right away to growing this incredible business at scale.”

“We are fortunate to find Maria and Jon at a time where we need more leadership on the culture and compliance side as we continue to focus on product and customer excellence.” said Brian Barnes, M1 CEO. “The energy and experience that Maria Jon bring to their roles is hard to find.”

About M1 Finance

M1 Finance, an award-winning automated investing, lending, and banking platform, enables any experienced investor to build, manage, and automate an investment portfolio made up of stocks and ETFs of their choosing at no cost. Since launching in September 2016, M1 has grown rapidly to approximately 100,000 users and approximately $1B in assets. For more information, or to create a custom portfolio, visit m1finance.com.

