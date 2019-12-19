Dublin, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Solar Energy Policy and Market Outlook for 2019 and Beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With sufficient sunshine, India has a good motivation to develop its solar energy industry due to electricity and power shortages in urban and rural areas
This report provides an overview of the economic development in India, outlines solar energy policies of the government, and analyzes its market and industry developments; examines challenges and opportunities of solar energy for India.
Over the years, India's electricity demand has been growing rapidly. In 2017-2018, the peak demand for electricity reached 164.07 GW. In June 2018 alone, the peak demand reached 171 GW. It is estimated that electricity demand will increase to 295 GW in 2021-2022 and to 690 GW in 2035-2036. Until 2034, India will need an additional 450 GW of electricity. The positive policy of the Indian government has attracted several vendors from various countries to invest in India.
In recent years, the Indian government has strived to promote the local market which has been lack of manufacturing capacity and competitiveness. Many foreign vendors have actively rushed into India to seize the market share by investing in factories or participating in the bidding.
