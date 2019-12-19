Lone Tree, Colorado, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dedicated to being a leader in the communities they serve, Canvas Credit Union has donated $60,000 to erase the meal debt for families with students in 18 Title 1 schools in the Aurora Public School System.

Of the nearly 40,000 students in the district, over 10,000 students attend a Title 1 school, where, on average, 86% of students qualify for free or reduced-price meals. With 18 Title 1 schools in the district, the total unpaid meal debt is $59,570.15, all of which will be covered by Canvas’ donation. This commitment will help ensure a brighter holiday season for more than 1,400 local families who will no longer bear the burden of this debt.



The opportunity to provide some element of financial relief for the families whose students attend these Title 1 schools, and the possibility of helping to ensure an even better classroom experience, fit perfectly with the aspirations of Canvas President and CEO Todd Marksberry.



“We are always looking for new ways to make a greater impact with our communities, especially when it comes to supporting the people who need it the most,” said Marksberry. “This donation is only the beginning of great things to come. We are already dreaming about a next phase of this effort, bringing our family of Colorado credit unions together to manifest even more positive change in the future.”



Over the past four years, Canvas has made investing in the communities they serve a primary initiative, emphasizing support of schools, families, veterans, and first responders throughout Colorado. This includes awarding scholarships to local students, delivering free financial education to schools across the state, providing support for veterans and first responders, and partnering with organizations like Children’s Hospital Colorado.



