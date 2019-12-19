COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women Inc., a leading magazine dedicated to comprehensive coverage of women’s achievement in business, named Worthington Industries Board Directors Kerrii B. Anderson and Mary Schiavo as two of the magazine’s 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors. Women Inc’s Most Influential Corporate Directors issue is the most comprehensive listing of women executives, influencers and achievers contributing leadership to corporate boards.



“Kerrii and Mary’s leadership and unwavering commitment to our employees, customers, suppliers and shareholders has made Worthington Industries better,” said Chairman and CEO John P. McConnell. “I’m grateful to have them on our board and congratulate them on their distinguished careers and this well-deserved recognition.”

Kerrii B. Anderson, former chief executive officer and president of Wendy’s International, joined Worthington’s Board of Directors in 2010. Prior to joining Wendy’s as the chief financial officer in 2000, she was senior vice president and chief financial officer for M/I Schottenstein Homes Inc. Her financial career includes positions in accounting and investment firms, as well as public companies, including KPMG and RJR Nabisco.

Anderson also serves on the board of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings. She previously served on the boards of Chiquita Brands International and P. F. Chang’s China Bistro. Anderson serves on the Columbus Foundation Finance Committee, the OhioHealth Board of Trustees and Finance Committee, and as Chairman of the Board of Trustees and a member of the Audit Committee for Elon University.

Mary Schiavo joined the Worthington Industries Board of Directors in 1998. She is a member of Motley Rice, a national law firm headquartered in Mount Pleasant, S.C. She previously practiced private law in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and Columbus, Ohio. She also was a professor of Public Policy and Aviation at The Ohio State University.

Schiavo’s career includes service as the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Transportation and assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor. She also was a former assistant U.S. attorney, an organized crime prosecutor for the U.S. Department of Justice and author of the New York Times bestseller, Flying Blind, Flying Safe.

About Women Inc. Magazine

Women Inc. Magazine is a cultural catalyst for professional women—a media platform that showcases and drives positive dialogue on and about women. With its unique mix of stunning photography from major events, in-depth reporting, and social commentary, Women Inc. accelerates ideas and images to center stage. Women Inc. is an unrivaled media event that reaches the progressive, modern and sophisticated female consumer who demands the best in news coverage and that their voice is heard.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) is a leading industrial manufacturing company delivering innovative solutions to customers that span many industries including transportation, construction, industrial, agriculture, retail and energy. Worthington is North America’s premier value-added steel processor and producer of laser welded products; and a leading global supplier of pressure cylinders and accessories for applications such as fuel storage, water systems, outdoor living, tools and celebrations. The Company’s brands, primarily sold in retail stores, include Coleman®, Bernzomatic®, Balloon Time®, Mag Torch® and Well-X-Trol®. Worthington’s WAVE joint venture with Armstrong is the North American leader in innovative ceiling solutions.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington operates 54 facilities in 15 states and six countries, sells into over 90 countries and employs approximately 9,000 people. Founded in 1955, the Company follows a people-first philosophy with earning money for its shareholders as its first corporate goal. Relentlessly finding new ways to drive progress and practicing a shared commitment to transformation, Worthington makes better solutions possible for customers, employees, shareholders and communities.

