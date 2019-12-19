MIRAMAR, Fla., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s fastest-growing airline continues to grow on the Island of Enchantment! Just in time for the holidays, Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) on Thursday expanded its service to San Juan's Luis Muñoz Marín International airport (SJU) with daily nonstop flights from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), with a second daily flight from EWR beginning Feb. 1, 2020.



Three other cities will receive an additional daily flight to SJU in 2020 to complement existing service to the Puerto Rican capital. Tickets are already on sale at Spirit.com for the following:

Orlando International Airport (MCO), effective Feb. 21, 2020

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), effective March 1, 2020

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), effective May 21, 2020

Together, the new flights offer More Go to an island with crystalline beaches, a rich history and warm weather year-round, capping off 20 years of growth that started with Spirit’s first flight to SJU in 2001. Guests have even more options coming next summer when Spirit plans to continue its standard practice of adding additional seasonal flights to make sure plenty of seats are available.

“We are thrilled to expand our Puerto Rico service portfolio with new destinations and more nonstops to beautiful San Juan,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. “Our new flights from Boston and Newark give our Guests more opportunities to escape to this incredible destination of discovery and leisure.”

Spirit organized an event with community partners and SJU’s operator, Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, to celebrate the first flights arriving Thursday from Newark and Boston.

“For Aerostar, it is a priority to be able to provide passengers with the greatest amount and frequency of flights. This way, we can expand the island’s possibilities while further developing visitor traffic,” said Aerostar CEO Jorge Hernández. “We thank Spirit for choosing Puerto Rico to inaugurate these two new routes. Newark and Boston are destinations with great demand among Puerto Ricans, so we trust that these new routes will be successful.”

“We appreciate Spirit Airlines’ commitment with the expansions of service in Puerto Rico with new daily flight routes from Newark and Boston. Each destination will have 64,970 additional seats annually, which represents an economic impact of approximately $25 million for Newark and $28 million for Boston. We are confident that this increase in air capacity will continue to expand travel alternatives for thousands of passengers through the Luis Muñoz Marín Airport,” said Carla Campos, the executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company.

Spirit delivered on its continuing promise to invest in the Guest this week when it unveiled a complete cabin redesign featuring ergonomically-designed support seats with approximately two additional inches of usable legroom, thicker padding, an extra inch of pre-recline and full-sized tray tables. The refreshed interior design features updated carpet, new signage and a Spirit-branded color palette throughout the cabin for an improved aesthetic and modern look and feel. It’s rolling out on 40 existing aircraft in 2020 and nearly 50 new aircraft joining Spirit’s Fit Fleet® through 2021, with more on the way.

Spirit is turning heads by making it possible for our Guests to venture further than ever while delivering the best value in the sky. This month, it won Low Cost Airline of the Year at the CAPA (Centre for Aviation) World Aviation Summit , adding to a long list of recent accolades.

