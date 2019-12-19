VAL-D’OR, Quebec, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX Venture Exchange: ECR) (“Cartier”) announces the closing of a private placement for gross proceeds of $78,386. Cartier issued 356,300 flow through shares at a price of $0.22 per share. Cartier did not pay any finder’s fees.



The securities issued under the private placement are subject to a four (4) month statutory hold period. The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.

The common shares of Cartier are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “ECR”.

Philippe Cloutier, P.Geo.

President and CEO

Telephone: 819 856-0512

philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com

www.ressourcescartier.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulatory services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.