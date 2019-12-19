Washington DC, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) applauds and extends its sincere thanks to President Donald J. Trump for signing the Fostering Undergraduate Talent by Unlocking Resources for Education (FUTURE) Act into law today and, in so doing, securing $2.55 billion in permanent funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs) and other Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs) over the next 10 years, as well as approving much-needed improvements to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form and application process.

“On behalf of TMCF and our 47 member-school network, which comprises nearly 300,000 students, we are grateful to President Trump for continuing to show his unwavering support for the entire black college community by signing H.R. 5363 into law today,” said TMCF President & CEO Harry L. Williams. “We also send our thanks to the bipartisan and bicameral coalition of legislators who stood up and showed their commitment to HBCUs. This important funding is a smart investment in the future of our nation; one that will undoubtedly bear fruit for decades to come.”

"It is only because of my HBCU education and TMCF that I was able to secure a full-time offer at the top tech firm in the world, with plans to pursue an MBA in the future," said Evan Robertson, Morgan State University student, and TMCF scholar. "When you invest in HBCUs through bills like the FUTURE Act, you invest in thousands of students just like me. We now have the funding necessary to continue being top contenders in the global workforce."

This critical stream of mandatory federal funding (Title III, Part F) helps eligible colleges and universities enhance their fiscal stability, improve their institutional management, and strengthen their academic programming, with a particular focus on high-demand career areas, like careers in STEM fields.

“The passage of the FUTURE Act is certainly welcomed news for students, faculty, and administrators of HBCUs throughout the country,” said South Carolina State University President James E. Clark. “Now the capacities of HBCUs will be strengthened and increased across the board, enabling them to carry out their missions of educating students for years to come.”

“This is an important moment where America’s leadership has made a bold declaration that HBCUs are still undeniably essential for national progress,” said Grambling State University President Rick Gallot. “Thank you to the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives, and the President for renewing more than $250 million in annual funding to HBCUs, TCUs, and MSIs.”

The signing of this legislation concludes over a year of joint-advocacy originated by TMCF with higher education advocacy organizations, leaders, administrators, alumni, and students. TMCF member-school chancellors and presidents were exceptionally passionate in leading their campuses to join in the FUTURE Act advocacy efforts both in-person and online. The presidential action undertaken today represents a tremendous legislative victory for the entire higher-education community.

ABOUT THE THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

