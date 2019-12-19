Dublin, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultraviolet Analyzer Market by Treatment Type (Liquid, Gas), Device Type (Online, Field), Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Environmental, Food & Beverages), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ultraviolet analyzer market is estimated to be valued at USD 1 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2019 and 2024.

A few key factors driving the growth of this market include a rise in demand for environmental protection would upsurge the demand for ultraviolet analyzers for emission monitoring, and stringent standards and regulations for the environment.

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), AMETEK, Inc. (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Halma plc (UK), Horiba, Ltd (Japan), Teledyne Analytical Instruments Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Xylem Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), and Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan) are among a few major players in the ultraviolet analyzer market.

Ultraviolet analyzer market for online devices to hold larger share during the forecast period



The ultraviolet analyzer market for online holds a larger share during the forecast period. Ultraviolet analyzers are process analytical instruments designed for measurement of components in emission monitoring processes of refineries, power generation plants, food & beverage industry, and chemicals industry, among others.



Many industries prefer online ultraviolet analyzers as they can be used for continuous emission monitoring of components in gas and liquid applications. Many of these analyzers offer advantages such as continuous or faster analysis and low purchase, operating, and maintenance costs.



Ultraviolet analyzers for air quality monitoring is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period



The ultraviolet analyzer market for air quality monitoring is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The growing concern about air pollution is creating a need for accurate analytical technologies to prevent further pollution of the atmosphere. The increasing demand for environmental protection and stringent regulations on sulfur content in light oil and gasoline boost the adoption of ultraviolet analyzers which offer an extremely high degree of sensitivity and precision.



Oil & gas industry to witness the highest CAGR in ultraviolet analyzer market during the forecast period



The ultraviolet analyzer market for the oil & gas industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Continuous monitoring of data related to emissions is a legal requirement for oil & gas companies to monitor and control pollutants released into the atmosphere and ensure that emissions do not exceed the defined thresholds.



The availability of efficient and reliable tools for analysis of this data is of paramount importance as environmental constraints can affect production. These factors drive the growth of ultraviolet analyzers for emission monitoring in the oil & gas industry.



APAC to witness highest CAGR in ultraviolet analyzer market during the forecast period



APAC is expected to hold the largest size of the ultraviolet analyzer market during the forecast period. The APAC has been a significant contributor to the growth of the global ultraviolet analyzer market as this region is emerging as an important hub for manufacturing. An increase in infrastructure development and industrialization is one of the prominent reasons for the growth in APAC.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Ultraviolet Analyzer Market

4.2 UV Analyzer Market, By Treatment Type

4.3 UV Analyzer Market, By Device Type

4.4 UV Analyzer Market, By Gas Application

4.5 UV Analyzer Market in APAC, By Industry and Country

4.6 UV Analyzer Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Rising Need to Protect the Environment Would Upsurge Demand for Ultraviolet Analyzers for Emission Monitoring

5.1.1.2 Stringent Environmental Standards and Regulations

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 High Acquisition and Maintenance Cost

5.1.2.2 Fragmented Market With Many Specialist Suppliers

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Developing Ultraviolet Analyzers With Improved Capacity

5.1.3.2 Growing Demand From Emerging Economies

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Design Constraints Limiting Compliance With Epa Guidelines for Air Monitoring

5.1.4.2 Lack of Skilled Labor



6 Ultraviolet Analyzer Market, By Treatment Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Liquid

6.2.1 Ultraviolet Analyzers are Mostly Used to Monitor Organic Compounds in Liquids

6.3 Gas

6.3.1 Gas Applications to Dominate Ultraviolet Analyzers Market During Forecast Period



7 Ultraviolet Analyzer Market, By Device Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Online Devices

7.2.1 Online Ultraviolet Analyzers to Dominate the Market During Forecast Period

7.3 Field Devices

7.3.1 Field Ultraviolet Analyzers are Majorly Used in Water Monitoring, Laboratory Testing, and Air Quality Testing



8 Ultraviolet Analyzer Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Liquid Applications

8.2.1 Pure Water

8.2.1.1 Ultraviolet is One of the Prominent Technologies for Obtaining High-Purity Water

8.2.2 Process Liquid

8.2.2.1 Oil & Gas Industry to Dominate Ultraviolet Analyzer Market for Process Liquid During Forecast Period

8.2.3 Wastewater

8.2.3.1 Ultraviolet Technology-Based Analysis has Been One of the Major Water Treatment Technologies Used in Environmental Industry

8.3 Gas Applications

8.3.1 Air Quality Monitoring

8.3.1.1 Growing Need for Environmental Protection and Stringent Regulations on Sulfur Content in Light Oil and Gasoline Boost the Adoption of Ultraviolet Analyzers

8.3.2 Emission Monitoring

8.3.2.1 Ultraviolet Analyzer Market for Emission Monitoring Expected to Grow at Highest Rate During Forecast Period

8.3.3 Process Monitoring

8.3.3.1 Growing Demand for Minerals and Natural Resources Boost the Growth of UV Analyzer Market for Process Monitoring



9 Ultraviolet Analyzer Market, By Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Semiconductor

9.2.1 Growth of UV Analyzer Market for Semiconductor Industry is Attributed to the Advent and Adoption of New Technologies

9.3 Food & Beverages

9.3.1 UV Analyzer Market for Food & Beverages is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Size in Us

9.4 Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

9.4.1 Growth of UV Analyzer Market for Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Industry is Attributed to Stringent Environmental Regulations

9.5 Oil & Gas

9.5.1 Oil & Gas Industry to Be the Fastest-Growing Market for Ultraviolet Analyzers

9.6 Energy & Power

9.6.1 Ultraviolet Analyzers are Deployed to Monitor the Levels of Organic Contamination in Energy & Power Industry

9.7 Environmental

9.7.1 Increasing Regulations Globally Regarding Environmental Safety and Pollution Drive the UV Analyzer Market

9.8 Others



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 US to Dominate UV Analyzer Market During Forecast Period

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Industry to Dominate UV Analyzer Market in Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Manufacturing Activities and Increase in Foreign Direct Investments (FDIS) Drive the Growth of UV Analyzer Market in Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Germany to Dominate Ultraviolet Analyzer Market in Europe

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 Highly Stringent Government Regulations Drive the UV Analyzer Market in UK

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Growing Demand From Oil & Gas Industry to Boost the Growth of UV Analyzer Market in France

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 APAC

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 China to Be the Largest Market for Ultraviolet Analyzers in APAC During Forecast Period

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Japanese UV Analyzer Market Growth to Be Driven By the Expansion of Off-Grid Power Generation Plants

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Increasing Industrialization to Drive the UV Analyzer Market in India

10.4.4 Rest of APAC

10.5 RoW

10.5.1 South America

10.5.1.1 Developments in Manufacturing Sector in South America to Drive the Regional UV Analyzer Market

10.5.2 Middle East

10.5.2.1 Growth of Oil & Gas Industry in Middle East to Drive UV Analyzer Market in RoW

10.5.3 Africa

10.5.3.1 Rapid Urbanization is One of the Major Factors Driving the Market Growth in Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Innovators

11.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

11.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (For 25 Players)

11.5 Business Strategy Excellence (For 25 Players)

11.6 Competitive Scenario

11.6.1 Product Launches and Developments

11.6.2 Acquisition, Agreements, and Business Expansions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Key Players

12.2.1 ABB

12.2.2 Ametek

12.2.3 Emerson

12.2.4 Horiba

12.2.5 Teledyne

12.2.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.2.7 Halma

12.2.8 Xylem

12.3 Other Key Players

12.3.1 Siemens

12.3.2 Servomex

12.3.3 Aeroqual

12.3.4 ECDI

12.3.5 Environnment

12.3.6 Vasthi Instruments

12.3.7 Agilent Technologies

12.3.8 Hitachi High-Technologies

12.3.9 Opsis

12.3.10 Advance Uv Systems

12.3.11 Realtech

12.3.12 Envirotech Instruments



