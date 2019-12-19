DUBLIN, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rä Foods is the latest customer to pick up the food safety mantle and join iTrade in building the world’s safest and most comprehensive global food supply chain. To underline its commitment to guaranteeing the safety of our food, iTrade is offering the iTracefresh traceability suite to any supplier, or indeed any buyer’s, entire supplier portfolio for the first year – free of charge.



“Traceability matters more and more to our buyers, consumers, and our business. iTrade’s offer helps us adapt to traceability requirements quickly and without heavy investment on our side. Capturing and transmitting traceability data about our Wild About Sprout from anywhere helps set us apart,” comments Dan Sholl, General Manager at Rä Foods.

In addition to safeguarding a supplier’s brands during food safety events and enabling critical downstream supply chain visibility, iTrade traceability helps grow its customers’ businesses. Data from a yearlong pilot with a global industry buyer showed that growers adopting iTrade traceability’s suite increased their trading volumes by an average of 55 percent in just 12 months. Additionally, a sample of just four new growers added a combined $10 million in revenue over the same period.

“The world would be a better place if everyone knew where their food came from,” says Rhonda Bassett-Spiers. “Consumers are choosing brands that can ensure the safety of their food, and growers greatly benefit from downstream visibility into their supply chains, so we are excited to have Rä Foods join us in creating the world’s safest food supply chain.”

Suppliers interested in adopting iTrade’s iTracefresh traceability suite and enjoying the first year free of charge should visit https://www.itradenetwork.com/itracefresh/item/ . The promotional package includes two of iTrade ’s products: its Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) case labeling solution, and its Palletized Advanced Ship Notice (ASN) solution, Transit. Qualifying suppliers may also receive the free field kit hardware package that includes a printer, two mobile devices, and 10,000 labels to help them get started on iTracefresh.

About iTradeNetwork, Inc.

iTradeNetwork, Inc. is the leading global provider of supply chain management and intelligence solutions to the retail, hospitality and foodservice industries. Built upon deep industry expertise, a rich data foundation and our industries’ most extensive trading partner network, ITN’s collaborative solutions allow distributors, manufacturers, operators, retailers, suppliers and wholesalers of all sizes to reduce cost, grow revenue and strengthen trading partner relationships. Today, ITN’s growing customer list includes over 6,000 global companies. For more information, visit: www.itradenetwork.com

