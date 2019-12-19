Dublin, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Helicopters Market by Point Of Sale (OEM, Aftermarket), OEM Type (Light, Medium, Heavy), OEM Application (Military, Civil & Commercial), OEM Component & System, Aftermarket by Component & System, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The helicopters market is projected to grow from USD 31.7 billion in 2019 to USD 37.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.
The helicopters market comprises major players such as Airbus Helicopters SAS (France), Bell Helicopters (US), The Boeing Company (US), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Sikorsky-Lockheed Martin (US), Russian Helicopters (Russia), and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the helicopters market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Increased demand for military helicopters is expected to drive the growth of helicopters market.
The development of next-generation helicopters is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, increased automation, technological advancements, and expansion of the aviation industry are additional factors expected to lead to the growth of the helicopters market in the near future.
By application, the civil & commercial offshore helicopters segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.
By application, the offshore helicopters of the civil & commercial segment are expected to witness the highest CAGR because of the rise in offshore activities and demand from offshore rigs. The number of global offshore rigs has experienced steady growth over the last few years and is expected to see a further rise during the forecast period. This growth in offshore activities is expected to drive the demand for offshore helicopters.
By application, civil & commercial transport helicopters are expected to lead the market during the forecast period.
The transport helicopters segment is projected to lead the application market during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for helicopters as a mode of inter- and intra-city transport. The vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capabilities of helicopters, along with the lower space requirement for helipads as compared to airports, are the main factors fueling this demand. Travel by helicopter also saves time as compared to other modes of transport, which is another factor contributing to the demand for light and medium transport helicopters that are used for transport.
Asia Pacific helicopters aftermarket is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The helicopters aftermarket has been segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate. In terms of helicopters fleet size, Asia Pacific is ranked third after North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is considered a lucrative market for domestic and regional helicopters aftermarket players. The ageing fleet, increased military spending, and rise in demand for helicopters from developing countries have propelled the growth of the helicopters aftermarket in the region.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Helicopters Market, 2019-2025
4.2 Helicopters OEM Market, By Type
4.3 Helicopters OEM Market, By Component & System
4.4 Helicopters OEM Market, By Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increased Demand for Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Helicopters
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Lightweight Helicopters
5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Military Helicopters
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Defense Budget Reductions in Developed Nations
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Commercialization of Urban Air Mobility (UAM)
5.2.3.2 Emerging Helicopters Aftermarket
5.2.3.3 Increasing Demand for Fuel-Efficient Turboshaft Engines
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Cost Associated With New Technology
5.2.4.2 Stringent Regulatory Norms for the Manufacture of Helicopter Components
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technology Trends
6.2.1 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion
6.2.2 Autonomous Flight Technology
6.2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI)
6.2.2.2 Big Data Analytics
6.2.2.3 Internet of Things (IoT)
6.2.3 Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems (EOIR)
6.2.4 Enhanced Flight Vision Systems (EFVS) for Heliports
6.2.5 Multirole Combat Helicopters With Integrated Avionics and Weapons
6.2.6 Electronic Flight Instruments (EFI)
6.2.7 Ultra-Light Multi-Mode Radar
6.2.8 Advanced Cockpits
6.3 Innovations & Patent Registrations
7 Helicopters Market, By Point of Sale
7.1 Introduction
7.2 OEM
7.3 Aftermarket
8 Helicopters Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Military
8.2.1 Light Helicopters (<4.5 Tons)
8.2.2 Medium Helicopters (4.5-8.5 Tons)
8.2.3 Heavy Helicopters (>8.5 Tons)
8.3 Civil & Commercial
8.3.1 Light Helicopters (<3.1 Tons)
8.3.2 Medium Helicopters (3.1-9.0 Tons)
8.3.3 Heavy Helicopters (>9.0 Tons)
9 Helicopters Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Civil & Commercial
9.2.1 Transport Helicopters
9.2.2 Emergency Rescue & Medical Support Helicopters
9.2.3 Civil Utility Helicopters
9.2.4 Offshore Helicopters
9.3 Military
9.3.1 Attack & Reconnaissance Helicopters
9.3.2 Maritime Helicopters
9.3.3 Transport Helicopters
9.3.4 Search & Rescue Helicopters
9.3.5 Training Helicopters
10 Helicopters OEM Market, By Component & System
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Airframes
10.2.1 Aerostructures
10.2.1.1 Windows
10.2.1.2 Windshields
10.2.2 Main Rotor Systems
10.2.2.1 Rotor Blades
10.2.3 Anti-Torque Systems
10.2.3.1 Anti-Torque Blades
10.2.4 Transmission Systems
10.2.4.1 Reduction Gearbox
10.2.4.2 Turbine Filters
10.2.5 Electrical Systems
10.2.6 Avionics
10.2.7 Hydraulic Systems
10.2.8 Undercarriages
10.2.9 Stability Augmentation Systems
10.2.10 Environmental Control Systems
10.2.11 Flight Control Systems
10.2.12 Emergency Systems
10.2.12.1 Flotation Systems
10.2.12.2 Egress Lighting
10.2.13 Special-Purpose Systems
10.2.13.1 Emergency Medical Systems
10.2.13.2 Combat Systems
10.2.13.3 Flight Rescue Systems
10.2.14 Cabin Interiors
10.2.14.1 Interior Lights
10.2.14.2 Seats
10.3 Engine
11 Helicopters Aftermarket, By Component & System
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Main Rotor Systems
11.2.1 Main Rotor Blades
11.2.2 Tail Rotor Blades
11.3 Avionics
11.3.1 ADS-B
11.4 Landing Gear Systems
11.4.1 Skids & Bear Paws
11.4.2 Tires
11.5 Emergency Systems
11.5.1 Life Vests, Floats, Life Rafts
11.6 Aerostructures
11.6.1 Windows & Windshields
11.6.2 Doors
11.7 Cabin Interiors
11.7.1 Lights
11.7.2 Seats
11.7.3 Noise Reduction Systems
11.7.4 Insulation Systems
11.8 Actuators
11.9 Filters
12 Helicopter Services Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Leasing
12.2.1 Wet Lease
12.2.2 Dry Lease
12.3 Maintenance
12.3.1 MRO
12.3.1.1 PBH
12.4 Air Taxi
13 Helicopters OEM, Regional Analysis
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.3 Europe
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.5 Rest of the World
14 Helicopters Aftermarket, Regional Analysis
14.1 Introduction
14.2 North America
14.3 Europe
14.4 Asia Pacific
14.5 Latin America
14.6 Rest of the World
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Competitive Analysis
15.2.1 Helicopters Market Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)
15.2.2 Visionary Leaders
15.2.3 Innovators
15.2.4 Dynamic Differentiators
15.2.5 Emerging Companies
15.3 Strength of Product Portfolio
15.4 Business Strategy Excellence
15.5 Competitive Scenario
15.5.1 Contracts and Agreements
15.5.2 New Product Launches
15.5.3 Collaborations and Partnerships
15.5.4 Other Strategies
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Russian Helicopters, JSC
16.2 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
16.3 Md Helicopters, Inc.
16.4 Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd.
16.5 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)
16.6 Robinson Helicopter Company
16.7 Lilium
16.8 Ehang
16.9 Volocopter
16.10 Workhorse Group
16.11 Neva Aerospace
16.12 Opener
16.13 Kitty Hawk
16.14 Joby Aviation
16.15 Karem Aircraft
16.16 Airbus Helicopters SAS
16.17 Bell Helicopter
16.18 Leonardo S.P.A.
16.19 The Boeing Company
16.20 Lockheed Martin Corporation
16.21 Babcock International Group PLC
16.22 CHC Helicopter
16.23 Columbia Helicopters
16.24 Gulf Helicopters
16.25 Petroleum Helicopters International, Inc.
16.26 Universal Helicopters
16.27 Lufttransport
16.28 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd
16.29 Kaman Corporation
16.30 Vietnam Helicopter Corporation
