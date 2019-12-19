U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matthew Kopetski, Area Support Group – Kuwait command judge advocate, serves food to soldiers and civilians during the Christmas meal at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Dec. 25, 2018. It is a military tradition for officers and senior enlisted members to serve food during the holidays. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Carroll)

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. service members deployed around the world this year can enjoy a Christmas meal with traditional American favorites like turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and eggnog thanks to the Defense Logistics Agency.

Logistics planners from DLA Troop Support, which manages the military’s subsistence supply chain, began coordinating with industry partners in April to ensure holiday meal ingredients would arrive at over 200 military dining facilities and distribution points in time for the holiday.

“We can’t do enough to show our appreciation to the brave men and women in uniform who sacrifice so much for the freedoms we Americans enjoy,” said Army Brig. Gen. Gavin Lawrence, DLA Troop Support commander. “Since these service members can’t be at home for the holidays, we do our very best to bring holiday fare to them.”

DLA Troop Support has provided traditional Christmas fare to field kitchens, dining facilities and galleys around the world for over 50 years in locations like the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Korea, Japan, Qatar and Honduras.

This year’s menu includes:

3,966 whole turkeys

63,440 pounds of roasted turkey

84,763 pounds of beef

43,580 pounds of ham

34,872 pounds of shrimp

23,435 pounds of sweet potatoes

22,596 pies

7,213 cakes

3,194 gallons of eggnog

As the nation's combat logistics support agency, DLA manages the global supply chain – from raw materials to disposal services – for the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, 10 combatant commands, other federal agencies, and partner and allied nations.

