IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burnham Gibson Wealth Advisors, Inc. - an independent registered investment adviser offering a wide array of services to help provide for the full spectrum of financial and insurance needs - is pleased to appoint Dan Stevens as a Financial Advisor based in Burnham Gibson’s Irvine office, effective September 3, 2019.



Stevens joins Burnham Gibson’s team of experienced advisors expanding the organization’s footprint in Southern California. After graduating from Harvard, Stevens joined an advisory firm based in Boston where he developed a niche interest in working with clients that need stock option and restricted stock unit planning. The opportunity with Burnham Gibson was a prime motivator in Stevens’ relocation from Boston, stating that, “What specifically drew me to Burnham Gibson was the culture of the office. I am surrounded and mentored by great people that take their job seriously, but not themselves. Burnham Gibson provides exceptional service and it is empowering to be able to consult at a high level for my clients.”

Focusing on interpersonal relationships with clients, Stevens exhibits a keen ability to understand his clients’ goals, develop, and execute a strategy. Drawing upon the resources of the firm, Stevens has the right tools to serve clients at a high level, develop new business, and expand opportunity for the firm. Darin Gibson , President of Burnham Gibson, stated that “Investing time and resources into our people, technology, and services has allowed Burnham Gibson the opportunity to attract talented advisors like Dan. We are fortunate to add Dan to our team. His ability to consult on complex issues provides a great resource for our clients and team.”

ABOUT BURNHAM GIBSON WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.: Burnham Gibson helps corporate and individual clients accumulate wealth, manage risk and plan for the future. Based in Irvine, Calif., the full-service financial services firm offers a broad variety of services to help provide for the full spectrum of clients' financial needs, and the needs of their workforces. The company is partnered with Burnham Benefits Insurance Services to provide a comprehensive offering of integrated employee benefits solutions. The relationship allows both firms to leverage a larger organizational scale and depth of management, improving the quality and service they can provide for clients. For more information, visit www.burnhamgibson.com.

