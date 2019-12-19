CEO Steven Mazurek has filed Termination Documents with the SEC for the Reg A



ALISO VIEJO, CA, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MC Endeavors, Inc. /CBD Liquid Labs (PINKSHEETS: MSMY) Mr. Mazurek has followed through and terminated the Reg A which had 95 million shares remaining out of the 300 million shares that were registered.

Mr. Mazurek stated, “Management is fully committed to building shareholder value by increasing revenues and maintaining margins through a financially responsible and disciplined set of business practices. We are aware of the persistent selling pressure we have been experiencing in the public market and we are investigating where it is coming from and why it has continued. Being transparent to the shareholders and the market, the company did raise approximately $360,000 with the Reg A and has not issued any stock since early November. 25 million shares were issued to GPL on November 5th, and before that, 45 million shares to Continuation Capital on Sept 5th.”

Mr. Mazurek further stated, “the company plans to up list to the OTC:QB next year once the audited financials are completed, with no plans to Reverse Split the stock.”

About Eclipse Liquids/CBD Liquid Labs

Founded in 2013, Eclipse Liquids is one of only 34 AEMSA certified and FDA registered clean room laboratories and production facilities for eLiquid private label manufacturing in the country. Through years of honing our manufacturing processes, developing and innovating new products and building a loyal and dedicated staff, Eclipse has grown to become a leader in the CBD Product manufacturing industry. Specializing in private label premium CBD products serving the needs of small-scale businesses to large multi-national companies.

The Company offers a broad range of capabilities, from custom recipe development with full production and manufacturing, to confidential private labeling of your branded CBD products.

www.eclipseliquids.com

To View the Product Catalog- Click Here

Video Tour of Eclipse Liquids see- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ImIfYLXAjr4

Additional Facility Pics - https://www.alignable.com/aliso-viejo-ca/eclipse-liquids

