JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced that retired Maj. Gen. Suzanne M. Vautrinot has been appointed to the company's board of directors, effective immediately.



"Suzanne brings extraordinary cybersecurity expertise and leadership skills to the CSX board," said John J. Zillmer, chairman of the board. "We are honored that she has agreed to serve as a director and to help guide the company as it continues its quest to be the best run railroad in North America."

Ms. Vautrinot is the president of Kilovolt Consulting, Inc., a cybersecurity strategy and technology consulting firm.

Ms. Vautrinot retired from the United States Air Force in October 2013, as major general. During her distinguished 31-year career, she served in various assignments, including cyber operations, plans and policy, strategic security and space operations. From 2011 - 2013, she was Commander, 24th Air Force and Commander, Air Forces Cyber where she oversaw a multibillion dollar global cyber enterprise with 14,000 military personnel, civilians and contractors. Ms. Vautrinot also served as Director of Plans and Policy, U.S. Cyber Command and Deputy Commander, Network Warfare, U.S. Strategic Command, as well as Commander, Air Force Recruiting Service.

Ms. Vautrinot currently serves on the board of directors of Wells Fargo & Co., Ecolab, Inc. and Parsons Corporation. She earned her Bachelor of Science from the U.S. Air Force Academy, a Master of Science from the University of Southern California and was a National Security Fellow at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

Ms. Vautrinot will serve on the company's Audit Committee and Governance Committee.

