NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SMART” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGH), today reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 ended November 29, 2019.

First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Highlights:

  • Net sales of $272.0 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $23.5 million
  • GAAP diluted EPS of $0.01
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.55
  • Increased cash and equivalents to $111.4 million
  • Reduced net long-term debt to $200.3 million

“In the first quarter of fiscal 2020, our Memory businesses, Specialty Memory Products and Brazil memory performed at or above expectations. In our Specialty Compute business, our two new acquisitions in July 2019 performed as expected, while our high performance computing business, Penguin Computing, experienced worse than expected seasonal weakness. We remain disciplined in managing our operating model and continue to drive improvements across all of our businesses. During the quarter, we meaningfully increased our cash position while reducing our debt. Overall we were able to increase non-GAAP EPS quarter-over-quarter in a difficult memory market,” commented Ajay Shah, Chairman and CEO.    

“In Brazil, having completed our first full quarter under the new points-based system for local manufacturing, we are encouraged by the results with units and revenues increasing from the previous quarter,” continued Mr. Shah.

“Looking forward, we continue to see improvement in our Memory related businesses and expect our second quarter to be the low point in this market,” concluded Mr. Shah.

          
Quarterly Financial ResultsGAAP (1) Non-GAAP (2)  
(In millions, except per share amounts)Q1 FY20Q4 FY19Q1 FY19 Q1 FY20Q4 FY19Q1 FY19  
Net sales$272.0$278.4$393.9 $272.0$278.4$393.9  
Gross profit$54.3$52.3$85.1 $55.7$53.4$85.6  
Operating income$5.9$11.4$47.8 $18.2$18.0$54.4  
Net income$0.2$5.6$31.0 $13.4$11.9$40.6  
Diluted earnings per share (EPS)$0.01$0.24$1.33 $0.55$0.50$1.75  
          
(1)  GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.      
(2)  Please refer to the “Non-GAAP Information” section and the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below for further detail on the non-GAAP financial reporting referenced above and a reconciliation of such measures to our nearest GAAP measures. 

Business Outlook
The following statements are based upon management's current expectations for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 ending February 28, 2020. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. SMART undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Net Sales $265 to $275 million
Gross Margin - GAAP / Non-GAAP19% to 21%
Diluted EPS - GAAP$0.14 ± $0.05
  
Share-based compensation per share$0.22
Intangible amortization per share$0.14
  
Diluted EPS - Non-GAAP$0.50 ± $0.05
  
Expected diluted share count24.0 million


Non-GAAP Information
Certain non-GAAP financial measures are contained in this press release or will be discussed on our conference call, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share. We define Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income plus net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses, integration expenses and other infrequent or unusual items. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should be viewed as a supplement to, not a substitute for, our results of operations presented on the basis of U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA also does not purport to represent cash flow provided by, or used in, operating activities in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be used as a measure of liquidity.

The non-GAAP financial results presented herein exclude share-based compensation expense, intangible amortization expense, acquisition-related expenses and other infrequent or unusual expenses, and with respect to non-GAAP diluted EPS, foreign currency gains (losses). These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our financial performance. By excluding these charges, as well as any related tax effects, our non-GAAP results provide information to management and investors that is useful in assessing SMART's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing our results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results, to plan and forecast future periods, and to assess performance of certain executives for compensation purposes. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, these measures may not be used similarly by other companies and therefore may not be comparable between companies.

Investors are encouraged to review the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Results” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA” tables below for more detail on non-GAAP calculations.

About SMART Global Holdings
The SMART lines of business are leading designers and manufacturers of electronic products focused on memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and OEM sales channels. Customers rely on SMART as a strategic supplier with top tier customer service, product quality, and technical support with engineering, sales, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics capabilities worldwide. The company targets customers in markets such as communications, storage, networking, mobile, industrial automation, industrial internet of things, government, military, edge computing and high performance computing.  SMART operates in three primary product areas: specialty memory products, Brazil products and specialty compute and storage solutions.

See www.smartgh.com, www.smartm.comwww.smartembedded.com, www.smartsscs.com and www.penguincomputing.com  for more information.


SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Income Statements
(In thousands, except per share data)
            
      Three Months Ended 
      November 29,
2019		 August 30,
2019		 November 30,
2018		 
Net sales:         
 Specialty Memory Products   $103,529  $104,634  $139,949  
 Brazil Products    93,999   89,123   199,279  
 Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions    74,490   84,643   54,651  
  Total net sales    272,018   278,400   393,879  
Cost of sales (1)(2)    217,698   226,108   308,810  
 Gross profit    54,320   52,292   85,069  
Operating expenses:         
 Research and development (1)    14,886   13,536   11,816  
 Selling, general and administrative (1) (2)    33,553   30,024   25,454  
 Change in estimated fair value of acquisition-related       
  contingent consideration    —    (2,700)  —   
  Total operating expenses    48,439   40,860   37,270  
  Income from operations    5,881   11,432   47,799  
Other income (expense):         
 Interest expense, net    (4,492)  (4,567)  (5,875) 
 Other income (expense), net    (840)  819   (3,329) 
  Total other expense    (5,332)  (3,748)  (9,204) 
  Income before income taxes    549   7,684   38,595  
Provision for income taxes    325   2,059   7,619  
  Net income   $224  $5,625  $30,976  
            
Earnings per share:         
 Basic   $0.01  $0.24  $1.37  
 Diluted   $0.01  $0.24  $1.33  
            
Shares used in computing earnings per share:         
 Basic    23,713   23,366   22,595  
 Diluted    24,286   23,825   23,257  
            
(1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows:       
 Cost of sales   $730  $682  $545  
 Research and development    744   687   634  
 Selling, general and administrative    4,482   4,194   2,876  
  Total stock-based compensation expense   $5,956  $5,563  $4,055  
            
(2) Includes amortization of intangible assets expense as follows:       
 Cost of sales   $647  $436  $16  
 Selling, general and administrative    2,766   2,165   961  
  Total amortization expense   $3,413  $2,601  $977  
            

 


SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Results
(In thousands, except per share data)
            
      Three Months Ended 
      November 29,
2019		 August 30,
2019		 November 30,
2018		 
Reconciliation of gross profit:         
GAAP gross profit   $54,320  $52,292  $85,069  
 GAAP gross margin    20.0%  18.8%  21.6% 
            
Add: Share-based compensation included in cost of sales   730   682   545  
Add: Intangible amortization included in cost of sales    647   436   16  
            
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 55,697  $ 53,410  $ 85,630  
 Non-GAAP gross margin    20.5%  19.2%  21.7% 
            
Reconciliation of operating expenses:         
GAAP operating expenses   $48,439  $40,860  $37,270  
            
Less: Share-based compensation expense included in opex       
 Research and development    744   687   634  
 Selling, general and administrative    4,482   4,194   2,876  
  Total    5,226   4,881   3,510  
            
Less: Amortization of intangible assets included in opex         
 Selling, general and administrative    2,766   2,165   961  
  Total    2,766   2,165   961  
            
Less: Legal fees - term loan (payment holiday)    —    —    126  
Less: Acquisition-related expenses    946   1,068   1,423  
Less: Integration expenses    2,052   —    —   
Less: Contingent consideration fair value adjustment    —    (2,700)  —   
            
Non-GAAP operating expenses   $ 37,449  $ 35,446  $ 31,250  
            
Reconciliation of income from operations:         
GAAP income from operations   $5,881  $11,432  $47,799  
 GAAP operating margin    2.2%  4.1%  12.1% 
            
Add: Share-based compensation expense    5,956   5,563   4,055  
Add: Amortization of intangible assets    3,413   2,601   977  
Add: Legal fees - term loan (payment holiday)    —    —    126  
Add: Acquisition-related expenses    946   1,068   1,423  
Add: Integration expenses    2,052   —    —   
Add: Contingent consideration fair value adjustment    —    (2,700)  —   
            
Non-GAAP income from operations   $ 18,248  $ 17,964  $ 54,380  
 Non-GAAP operating margin    6.7%  6.5%  13.8% 
            


SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Results
(In thousands, except per share data)
            
      Three Months Ended 
      November 29,
2019		 August 30,
2019		 November 30,
2018		 
Reconciliation of income before income taxes:         
GAAP income before income taxes   $549  $7,684  $38,595  
Add: Share-based compensation expense    5,956   5,563   4,055  
Add: Amortization of intangible assets    3,413   2,601   977  
Add: Legal fees - Term loan (payment holiday)    —    —    126  
Add: Acquisition-related expenses    946   1,068   1,423  
Add: Integration expenses     2,052   —    —   
Add: Contingent consideration fair value adjustment    —    (2,700)  —   
Add: Foreign currency (gains)/losses    911   (332)  3,384  
            
Non-GAAP income before income taxes   $ 13,827  $ 13,884  $ 48,560  
            
Reconciliation of provision for income taxes:         
GAAP provision for income taxes   $325  $2,059  $7,619  
 GAAP effective tax rate    59.2%  26.8%  19.7% 
            
Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results    (91)  33   (338) 
            
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes   $416  $2,026  $7,957  
 Non-GAAP effective tax rate    3.0%  14.6%  16.4% 
            
Reconciliation of net income and earnings per share (diluted):      
GAAP net income   $ 224  $ 5,625  $ 30,976  
            
Adjustments to GAAP net income:         
 Share-based compensation    5,956   5,563   4,055  
 Amortization of intangible assets    3,413   2,601   977  
 Legal fees - Term loan (payment holiday)    —    —    126  
 Acquisition related expenses    946   1,068   1,423  
 Integration expenses    2,052   —    —   
 Contingent consideration fair value adjustment    —    (2,700)  —   
 Foreign currency (gains)/losses    911   (332)  3,384  
 Tax effect of items excluded from non-GAAP results   (91)  33   (338) 
            
Non-GAAP net income   $ 13,411  $ 11,858  $ 40,603  
            
Shares used in computing earnings per share (diluted)    24,286   23,825   23,257  
            
Non-GAAP earnings per share (diluted)   $ 0.55  $ 0.50  $ 1.75  
            
GAAP earnings per share (diluted)   $0.01  $0.24  $1.33  
            


SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
           
     Three Months Ended 
     November 29,
2019		 August 30,
2019		 November 30,
2018		 
           
GAAP net income  $ 224 $ 5,625  $ 30,976 
           
 Share-based compensation expense   5,956  5,563   4,055 
 Amortization of intangible assets   3,413  2,601   977 
 Interest expense, net   4,492  4,567   5,875 
 Provision for income tax   325  2,059   7,619 
 Depreciation   6,131  6,452   5,431 
 Legal fees - term loan (payment holiday)   —   —    126 
 Acquisition-related expenses(1)   946  1,068   1,423 
 Integration expenses    2,052  —    —  
 Contingent consideration fair value adjustment(1)  —   (2,700)  —  
           
 Adjusted EBITDA  $ 23,539 $ 25,235  $ 56,482 
           
           
 (1) Amounts in FY20 & FY19 related to acquisitions of new business, SMART EC & Wireless (July 2019) and Penguin Computing (June 2018).   


SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
           
        November 29, August 30,
  2019 2019
Assets
      
Current assets:     
 Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,389 $ 98,139
 Accounts receivable, net 228,782 217,433
 Inventories   159,999 118,738
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,158 37,950
Total current assets 532,328 472,260
Property and equipment, net 63,902 68,345
Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,211 — 
Other noncurrent assets 13,512 12,784
Intangible assets, net 65,912 69,325
Goodwill    79,868 81,423
Total assets $ 782,733 $ 704,137
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity    
Current liabilities:    
 Accounts payable $ 224,213 $ 164,866
 Accrued liabilities 52,723 48,980
 Current portion of long-term debt 23,039 24,054
Total current liabilities 299,975 237,900
Long-term debt  177,303 182,450
Long-term operating lease liabilities 23,452 — 
Other long-term liabilities 10,219 10,327
Total liabilities 510,949 430,677
Shareholders’ equity:    
 Ordinary shares 718 712
 Additional paid-in capital 294,332 285,994
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (188,110) (177,866)
 Retained earnings 164,844 164,620
Total shareholders’ equity 271,784 273,460
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 782,733 $ 704,137
           



SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
 
        Three Months Ended
        November 29,
2019		 August 30,
2019		 November 30,
2018
Cash flows from operating activities:      
 Net income  $224  $5,625  $30,976 
 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash      
  provided by (used in) operating activities:      
   Depreciation and amortization  9,544   9,054   6,408 
   Share-based compensation  5,956   5,563   4,055 
   Provision for doubtful accounts receivable and sales returns  73   (66)  (104)
   Deferred income tax benefit  (970)  (1,149)  403 
   (Gain) Loss on disposal of property and equipment  (42)  56   3 
   Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs  734   718   685 
   Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets  1,114   —    —  
   Change in fair value of contingent consideration  —    (2,700)  —  
   Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
    Accounts receivable  (13,688)  27,582   (89,441)
    Inventories  (42,206)  19,312   30,576 
    Prepaid expenses and other assets  5,110   (3,393)  (3,182)
    Accounts payable  60,438   (19,684)  48,574 
    Operating lease liabilities  (1,082)  —    —  
    Accrued expenses and other liabilities  62   8,023   6,399 
     Net cash provided by operating activities  25,267   48,941   35,352 
Cash flows from investing activities:      
 Capital expenditures and deposits on equipment  (5,158)  (3,321)  (13,384)
 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment  42   10   21 
 Acquisitions of business, net of cash acquired  —    (75,940)  —  
     Net cash used in investing activities  (5,116)  (79,251)  (13,363)
Cash flows from financing activities:      
 Long-term debt payment  (6,435)  (1,680)  (1,657)
 Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit  12,500   19,000   104,000 
 Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit  (12,500)  (19,000)  (104,000)
 Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares from share option exercises 1,166   1,300   2,402 
 Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares from ESPP  1,242   —    968 
 Withholding tax on restricted stock units  (20)  (290)  —  
     Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  (4,047)  (670)  1,713 
 Effect of exchange rate changes on the cash, cash equivalents      
  and restricted cash *  (2,854)  3,020   2,018 
     Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents      
      and restricted cash *  13,250   (27,960)  25,720 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period *  98,139   126,099   37,234 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period * $111,389  $98,139  $62,954 
             
             
* Cash balance was adjusted to include restricted cash upon adoption of ASU 2016-18 in fiscal 2019.    
             


