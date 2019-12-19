PLYMOUTH, Mich., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP), a leading global provider of 3D automated metrology solutions and coordinate measuring machines, today announced receiving their first order for a two-robot AccuSite® optical tracking solution for in-line metrology.



“The AccuSite architecture supports multiple Trackers allowing us to accurately track up to eight robots in a cell. All Trackers and robots are connected to each other, providing maximum flexibility in system design and layout. Measuring in-line is the most cost-effective solution for quality control. No manpower is needed to load parts or put them back into the process once measurement is complete. There is no need for dedicated CMM fixtures or CMM correlation since AccuSite provides traceable measurement directly in the manufacturing process,” commented Rick Van Valkenburg, Vice President Global Sales and Marketing for Perceptron.

Perceptron has combined over 35 years of metrology and manufacturing experience to create a truly absolute, no-compromise automated metrology solution that is designed for the plant floor. Paired with Perceptron’s Helix® evo sensors, the system can produce scan data or measure features like threaded holes, studs and edges with no targets, inserts, or sprays. AccuSite turns the robots into simple movers by eliminating all the robots’ mechanical drift and temperature inﬂuence from the measurement results, in real-time through a single interface.

Van Valkenburg added, “We have received our first order for a two-robot in-line AccuSite solution measuring battery carriers for a new electric vehicle. This project requires measurement of over 60 features measured within 70 seconds. The accuracy and measurement throughput requirements were only achievable with Perceptron’s multi-robot AccuSite solution.”

About Perceptron

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) develops, produces and sells a comprehensive range of automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection and 3D scanning. Products include 3D machine vision solutions, robot guidance, coordinate measuring machines, laser scanning and advanced analysis software. Global automotive, aerospace and other manufacturing companies rely on Perceptron’s metrology solutions to assist in managing their complex manufacturing processes to improve quality, shorten product launch times and reduce costs. Headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, USA, Perceptron has subsidiary operations in Brazil, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Slovakia, Spain and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.perceptron.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including the Company’s expectation relating to the ability to successfully develop and introduce new products and expand into new customers and markets. When we use words such as “target,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “prospects,” “outlook,” “guidance” or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. We claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for all of our forward-looking statements. While we believe that our forward- looking statements are reasonable, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Because these forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change, actual results could be materially different. Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those listed in “Item 1A – Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2019 and of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake, and expressly disclaim, any obligation to publicly update or alter our statements whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances occurring after the date of this report or otherwise.

Contact:

Investor Relations

