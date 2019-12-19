Herndon, VA, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, the Center for Innovative Technology (CIT) and The Chief Data Officer (CDO), for the Commonwealth of Virginia, Carlos Rivero announced the success of eight Data Governance Town Halls throughout the Commonwealth. Launched in August of this year, these town halls were designed to create a dialogue between state, locality, and community stakeholders on the benefits of data governance, sharing, analytics, catalogs, and data talent development.

“These town halls allow our officials to better understand how to utilize the data assets they have to best benefit our citizens.” Dr. Keyanna Conner, Secretary of Administration, Commonwealth of Virginia.

During the data town halls, Rivero initiated discussions around the FAACT Initiative (Framework for Addiction Analysis and Community Transformation) to demonstrate the value data governance, sharing, analytics, and intelligence can bring to communities in need. The FAACT Initiative, currently active in Winchester and Roanoke, was designed to provide state, locality, and community leaders with the data and decision-support tools needed to address the multi-dimensional issues associated with addiction, opioids, and substance use disorder.

“Each town hall has been a source of inspiration through the diversity of participants, their thought-provoking questions, and the stimulating conversations that result. Engaging our communities in discussions about informed, actionable decision-making through data sharing and analytics has and will continue to be game-changing for the Commonwealth.” Carlos Rivero, CDO, Commonwealth of Virginia.

Data Town Halls were held in seven geographic regions throughout Virginia.

“Connecting state, local, and community employees through data is important to the ongoing growth and development of the Commonwealth. I’m excited to see how these town halls inspire the innovative and progressive use of data analytics.” Ed Albrigo, CEO, CIT

