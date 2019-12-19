LIVERMORE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), a leading semiconductor test and measurement supplier, today announced that its board member, Kelley Steven-Waiss, has been recognized by WomenInc. magazine as one of 2019’s Most Influential Corporate Directors. Ms. Steven-Waiss has served on FormFactor’s Board since 2015 and is currently Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for HERE technology, a leading location cloud company. The award is made to showcase the accomplishments of professional women executives, influencers and achievers contributing leadership to corporate boards.



Ms. Steven-Waiss has more than 20 years of executive management experience in human resources, change management, and corporate communications, and experience aligning people and resources to effectively execute business strategy. She earned her M.A. in human resources and organization development from the University of San Francisco and a B.A. in journalism from the University of Arizona.

“I am humbled to receive this award and for the privilege of serving as a member of the FormFactor board,” she said. “Most importantly, I appreciate the opportunity to help shape important discussions about human capital strategies in the area of the future of work and diversity and inclusion that are critical for competing today.”

FormFactor’s Chairperson of the Board, Tom St. Dennis said, “Kelley’s broad experience in Human Resources policy and the strategic leverage of talent has brought important perspective to our Board. We appreciate her contributions, and especially her advocacy of diversity, inclusion and equity in the workplace to boost innovation and business results. We are proud and pleased she has been recognized for her achievements.”

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com .

