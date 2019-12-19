PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) announced today that it will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 3 PM (PST) in San Francisco.



The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.bridgebio.com on the For Investors page under News & Events. The webcast will be available for replay for 30 days.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio is a team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators working to create life-altering medicines that target well-characterized genetic diseases at their source. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 to identify and advance transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases, which are diseases that arise from defects in a single gene, and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio's pipeline of over 15 development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. For more information, please visit www.bridgebio.com .