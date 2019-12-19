COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today announced new hotel and residential uses at the site of its three Oklahoma City properties, further enhancing the Company’s owned retail components which total approximately 310,000 SF.



These new mixed uses are expected to draw a significant increase in annual visitors to the Company’s collection of three properties – Classen Curve, The Triangle at Classen Curve and Nichols Hills Plaza, benefitting existing tenants and generating strong future leasing demand.

The planned 120-room Ellison Hotel is expected to open in 2021 on The Triangle of Classen Curve site just north of Whole Foods. The lifestyle boutique hotel will include a restaurant developed by Chris Lower and Joseph Royer, a rooftop swimming pool and bar, and 7,000 SF of meeting space including a ballroom and library lounge.

The hotel is named in honor of Oklahoma City literary icon Ralph Ellison with designs aimed at featuring local artists and authors. The hotel will be the first in Oklahoma under the Tribute Portfolio, Marriott International’s newest brand that accommodates independent hotels with a variety of designs and an emphasis on the local community. The developer and owner of the Ellison Hotel is Plains Management Group of Oklahoma City. Washington Prime Group completed in 2018 the sale of the land for the hotel development.

Expected to anchor the residential component is The Residences at Classen Curve, a five-story multifamily project with about 325 for-rent units, planned on an approximately four-acre site adjacent to The Triangle at Classen Curve and Nichols Plaza, which is currently undeveloped. The Residences at Classen Curve is expected to be the only Class A community in Oklahoma City with walkability to Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s, and it will also be walkable to nearly 20 dining options and multiple lifestyle and fitness concepts. Hines, an international real estate firm, plans to partner with Humphreys Capital to develop The Residences at Classen Curve.

The Residences at Classen Curve project is expected to feature resort-style amenities including a private fitness center, as well as private amenities such as courtyards, pool, club room, coworking lounge, dog run, package facilities and significant bicycle storage to take advantage of the site’s adjacency to the Lake Hefner Trail. Construction on The Residences at Classen Curve is slated to begin in 2020 with occupancy expected to begin in late 2021. Washington Prime Group expects to complete the sale of the land to Hines during the first half of 2020.

Offering some of the area’s most unique retailers and dining options, this collection of properties is ideally situated in the heart of Oklahoma City. With a mix of trendy local tenants and upscale national chains, these three town centers boast distinctive modern architecture in an unparalleled setting, while providing an unequaled shopping and dining experience to residents and tourists. Moreover, many retailers have their only Oklahoma City location here, making this a truly desirable location.

The dynamic tenant lineup at Classen Curve includes retail and lifestyle tenants lululemon, Kendra Scott, Rustic Cuff, Red Coyote, Cos Bar, Warby Parker, Bonobos, Tecovas, Mizzen + Main, Athleta, Soft Surroundings, Sur La Table, Evereve, and one of the top CycleBar locations in the country. The Triangle at Classen Curve is anchored by Whole Foods, Anthropologie, and West Elm. Adjacent Nichols Plaza is anchored by Trader Joe’s, CK & Co, Balliet’s, Naifeh Fine Jewelry, Hollywood Feed, and Orange Theory Fitness.

The collection of properties serve as the area’s premier dining destination featuring food and beverage options Republic Gastropub, Café 501, Tucker’s Onion Burgers, Zoës Kitchen, En Croute, Upper Crust, and The Hutch on Avondale. During the past 24 months, the Company executed leases with several exciting, new dining options including HopDoddy Burger Bar, a free-standing Starbucks Coffee, Osteria Italian, Chicken Salad Chick, Flower Child, and Torchy's Tacos.

New tenants expected to open in 2020 include BC Clark, Flower Child, and Torchy's Tacos.

These properties continue to benefit from an incredibly talented local management team. Shane McWhorter, General Manager, is instrumental in executing the long term vision, and together with Marketing Director Shannon Barghols, the team has implemented a robust schedule of community events. Classen Curve hosts nearly 100 events throughout the year which drive guest traffic, encourage extended visits and strengthen the town centers as the gathering place to shop, eat, drink, play – and now live – in the Oklahoma City area. Learn more at www.classencurve.com .

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties.

