AUSTIN, TEXAS, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casoro Group’s in-house marketing team has been recognized nationally as top Influencers in Commercial Real Estate Marketing by the editors of GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum.

Casoro’s team, led by Marketing Director Jessica Lee-Wen, earned the recognition for its internal rebranding effort centered on the company’s mission to create “Better Homes for Better Lives.” This internal rebranding became the driving force behind a company shift that culminated in October 2019 with the renaming of The PPA Group to Casoro Group.

Much care was applied in developing the new Casoro Group website, with images portraying a company that allows investors to experience an optimal life with the ones they love. An updated “Life at Casoro” page amplifies the company’s diverse hiring, female leadership, and community-oriented charitable work.

Joining the marketing team from the company’s property-management side, CLEAR Property Management, Marketing Manager David Romero has provided first-hand knowledge of the upgrades and amenities ideal for this target demographic. And, since joining the team in February, Marketing Communications Manager Cindy Mallette has increased the company’s Facebook following by 417% and its social media engagement by 49% while providing insightful content for the company’s website, blogs, and email that exemplifies the mission to create Better Homes for Better Lives.

“Jessica, Cindy, and David exemplify our company's core values,” said Casoro CEO Yuen Yung. “They bring inspiration to all they do to promote and support Casoro Group and our family of companies. To be recognized at the national level is a confirmation of what I see them bring to the table each and every day.”

###

Casoro Group is an award-winning multifamily-focused real estate investment firm with a mission to provide better homes for better lives. Casoro seeks multifamily investment opportunities in the U.S. Sunbelt region for its family office, high-net-worth, and institutional clients. As a vertically-integrated real estate investment firm and parent company of CLEAR Property Management and Upside Avenue multifamily REIT, Casoro is in a position to create opportunities for investors to enjoy all the benefits of multifamily real estate ownership.

Cindy Mallette Casoro Group 512-651-0513 cmallette@casorogroup.com