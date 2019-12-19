Herndon, VA, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Military Housing has been recognized as a 2019 Housing Heroes Honoree at the recent UPLIFT Star-Spangled Tribute event in San Diego, California. Lincoln Military Housing, along with the Fleet and Family Support Program, were recognized for their collaborative relationship and the support they provide to the local military community.

Lincoln Military Housing and the Fleet and Family Support Program (FFSP) formed their partnership in 2001. FFSP has a dedicated team who provides a full range of quality products and services that enhance our military family’s lives. Forming a partnership, both Lincoln and FFSP provide the opportunity for both organizations to support mission readiness and retention for the military.

"Our employees come to work every day wanting to make a difference in the lives of military families. We are proud to partner with organizations such as Fleet and Family Services so that those military families who live with us have added support resources. We were extremely grateful to be an Honoree along with our collaborative partner, FFSP at the UPLIFT Awards."

To ensure that resources are readily available for military families, Lincoln dedicated three of their homes to the Fleet & Family Services Program for satellite Fleet & Family Services Centers, making it convenient for the families to acces the reources within their community.

The programs offered by FFSP include; Career Services, Deployment Support, Financial Management, New Parent Support, Retiree Support, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response and much more.

About Lincoln Military Housing

Lincoln Military Housing (LMH) was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DOD) contract with parent company Lincoln Property Company. The goal has always been to increase the quality of military housing for our nation's servicemen and women. Since its inception more than a decade ago, Lincoln Military Housing now provides more than 36,000 family homes for military members across the US. Lincoln is much more than a property management company. LMH acts as a support system for military families and offers community-building activities and 24-hour maintenance assistance programs, free, to all of their residents. Services are available for members of all branches of service -- Marine Corps, Army, Navy, Air Force, United States Coast Guard, and National Guard. For more information about Lincoln Military Housing, please visit www.lincolnmilitary.com for more information.

About Fleet and Family Support Program

Fleet and Family Support Programs (FFSP) support individual and family readiness through a full array of programs and resources, which help Navy families to be resilient, well-informed and adaptable to the Navy environment. Programs and services are currently delivered from 81 sites worldwide, with 58 of those sites delivering a full portfolio of programs and services. Find your local Fleet and Family Support Center.

Navy FFSP is organized into three sub-functional areas: Deployment Readiness, Career Support and Retention and Crisis Response. Across all three sub-functions, services include information and referral, individual clinical and non-clinical consultation and educational classes and workshops.

About UPLIFT

Urban People Living in Faith & Trust Serving San Diego as a Non-profit "Love All, Serve All" Volunteer Agency delivering Homeless Housing, Tutoring & Mentoring through Community Collaborations for 32 years. https://www.upliftsandiego.org/

Attachment

Brooke Scarbrough Lincoln Military Housing 757.618.6825 bscarbrough@lpsi.com