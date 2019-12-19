NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArTara Therapeutics (“ArTara” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced the additions of Richard Levy, M.D., and Gregory Sargen to its board of directors. Dr. Levy and Mr. Sargen bring over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and healthcare industries.



“We are excited to welcome Dr. Levy and Mr. Sargen to ArTara as we continue to grow our portfolio of unique solutions for rare and specialty diseases,” said Jesse Shefferman, chief executive officer of ArTara. “These two distinguished leaders bring over 30 years of pharmaceutical and biotechnology expertise to ArTara, and we are confident that their combined experience will be instrumental in achieving our goal of identifying and advancing potential therapies to help patients that are in need of new options.”

Dr. Richard Levy has more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. He is board certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology. Dr. Levy brings a wealth of board experience. He currently serves on the board of directors at various biopharmaceutical companies, including Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Kodiak Sciences, Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Additionally, Dr. Levy recently served as a senior advisor for Baker Brothers Advisors, L.P. Prior to Dr. Levy’s board experience he held an array of executive positions in the pharmaceutical industry, including drug development, regulatory affairs and pharmacovigilance, clinical research, as well as medical and commercial strategy. Most recently, he served as executive vice president and chief drug development officer at Incyte until he retired in April 2016. His extensive industry experience includes positions at Celgene, DuPont Pharmaceuticals Company, Sandoz and Novartis. Dr. Levy received his bachelor’s degree in biology from Brown University, his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, and completed his training in internal medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and a fellowship in gastroenterology and hepatology at University of California, Los Angeles.

Mr. Gregory Sargen is a licensed CPA (inactive) with extensive experience working within the healthcare industry. His board experience includes his current role as a director of Avid Bioservices. Mr. Sargen currently serves as chief financial officer and executive vice president of Corporate Development and Strategy at Cambrex Corporation. Previously, he served as executive vice president and chief financial officer at Expanets, Inc., and vice president of finance – Chemicals Manufacturing Division at Fisher Scientific International Inc. Prior to that, Mr. Sargen held senior positions with Merck & Co., Inc., Heat and Control, Inc. and Deloitte & Touche LLP. Mr. Sargen holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Pennsylvania State University and an MBA in finance from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About ArTara Therapeutics, Inc.

ArTara is a rare and specialty diseases therapeutics company focused on identifying and optimizing product candidates for patients suffering from diseases where there is a significant unmet need. ArTara’s current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues, as well as rare hepatology/gastrointestinal and metabolic disorders. The Company’s lead program TARA-002 is being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. ArTara’s second program, intravenous (IV) choline chloride, is a phospholipid substrate replacement therapy in development for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). For more information, visit www.artaratx.com.

CONTACTS