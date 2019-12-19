Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States



TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: BMK) (the “Company”) announces that it has completed a first tranche closing of a non-brokered private placement of 1,480,000 ”flow-through” Class A common shares (the “FT Shares”) of the Company, within the meaning of such term in the Income Tax Act (Canada), at a price of $0.125 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $185,000 (the “Offering”). There can be no assurances the Company will complete any additional closings of sales of FT Shares. If any further closings occur, they will do so on or before December 31, 2019.

In connection with this closing, the Company paid finders fees of $7,000 and issued 56,000 compensation warrants, with each compensation warrant exercisable to acquire one Class A common share of the Company at a price of $0.125 per share.

The gross proceeds from the FT Shares will be primarily used for exploration purposes and such proceeds will be used for “Canadian exploration expenses” (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)). The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Offering is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario focused on gold exploration in Canada. The Company is focused on developing its large SPJ Project in Northern Ontario.

The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BMK".

To learn more about MacDonald Mines, please visit www.macdonaldmines.com

