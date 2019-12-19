Calgary, AB, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil and gas industry professionals who have been displaced mid-career can now apply to access training for in-demand tech jobs with the first cohort in the EDGE UP digital upskilling program beginning in February 2020.

EDGE UP: Energy to Digital Growth Education and Upskilling Project is part of an initiative from the Future Skills Centre – Centre des Compétences futures (FSC-CCF) to test innovative approaches to skills development for mid-career workers. Calgary Economic Development leads the nearly $1.5 million collaborative project with partners University of Calgary Continuing Education, SAIT, Bow Valley College, Information and Communications Technology Council (ICTC ) , and Riipen.

The two-year EDGE UP pilot program aims to help transition displaced oil and gas workers in Calgary to high-demand, high-growth digital technology opportunities.

“Our labour market forecast highlights a demand of 9,000 skilled digital workers in Alberta by 2023. This healthy quest for talent is indicative of a burgeoning digital-based economy in the province that is poised to strengthen the industrial fabric of Alberta in the coming years,” said Namir Anani, President & CEO of ICTC. “We are delighted to work with Calgary Economic Development and several leading academic institutions on this EDGE UP initiative to upskill and leverage all available talent streams while paving the way for a strong foundation for Alberta’s digital future.”

EDGE UP targets professionals displaced as a result of the structural change in the oil and gas sector in recent years, such as engineers and geoscientists. The best training pathway will be identified for each participant based on validated skills mapping data. Through EDGE UP, participants will be trained in information technology project management, or data analytics, or full-stack/software development.

Selected participants for the full-time training will be provided a course on transitioning to information and communication technology (ICT) work, tech skills development training and an industry project. All pathways will help participants build a track to employment and improve the integration for new employees in the ICT sector.

Each of three cohort streams will accommodate 15 full-time participants. There is no cost for participants who are accepted into the program that lasts five to six months. The first cohorts begin in February. For more information and to apply, visit EDGE UP.

“The most important aspect of EDGE UP is that it will help Calgarians get back to work in good jobs. The demand for tech talent to support digital transformation across all sectors is at an all-time high,” said Jeanette Sutherland Director of EDGE UP and Workforce & Productivity at Calgary Economic Development. “With $18.4 billion forecast to be spent by industry on digital transformation forecasted over the next three years in Alberta, developing tech talent is crucial.”

Talent and Innovation are two key areas of focus for the economic strategy Calgary in the New Economy. EDGE UP brings together those two elements of the strategy to drive digital transformation in industry.

About Future Skills Centre:

The Future Skills Centre - Centre des Compétences futures is funded by the Government of Canada's Future Skills Program. It is a forward-thinking centre for research and collaboration dedicated to preparing Canadians for employment success. Future Skills Centre believes Canadians should feel confident about the skills they have to succeed in a changing workforce. As a pan-Canadian community, the Centre is collaborating to rigorously identify, test, measure, and share innovative approaches to assessing and developing the skills Canadians need to thrive in the days and years ahead.

About Calgary Economic Development:

Calgary Economic Development is an opportunity-maker, helping to spark and fuel Calgary’s growth. Our job is to connect people with resources that can help them grow their careers or businesses, thrive in new locations or markets, and feel at home in our community. We offer a wealth of information to help everyone succeed and we tirelessly promote Calgary, in Canada and around the world. We’re exhilarated about our role in shaping and sharing Calgary’s story and we’re proud to be part of the energy. For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Twitter @calgaryeconomic.

Media line Calgary Economic Development 403-880-7040 media@calgaryeconomicdevelopment.com