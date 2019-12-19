﻿On December 18, a transmission tower overturned, ceasing power supply to Hydro’s Paragominas bauxite mine in Brazil, temporarily halting the production at the mine. Production at Hydro’s alumina refinery Alunorte will consequently be temporarily reduced to between 50-70% of capacity to prolong the lifetime of the bauxite inventories.

The 244 km bauxite pipeline going from Paragominas to Alunorte has been emptied using back-up power. There were no personnel injuries or damages to other production assets related to the power outage.

Hydro is taking the necessary measures to resolve the situation, and regular power supply to Paragominas is expected to resume within 5-10 days. Financial impact is estimated to be limited and we do not expect any customer impact. '

