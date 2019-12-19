HMG Strategy, the world's largest and most trusted independent provider of executive networking events and thought leadership, announces its ninth annual recognition program for CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology executives driving transformation and value for their organizations

WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital disruption and rapid technological advancement are forcing today’s enterprises to reimagine and reinvent themselves—a feat that requires visionary, transformative leadership. CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other C-suite executives are uniquely poised to lead these efforts by identifying and executing on opportunities to leverage technology to deliver business value and growth.



In recognition of those technology frontrunners, venture capitalists and search executives who have exhibited bold leadership and unparalleled dedication to innovation, business transformation and talent development, HMG Strategy announces its 2020 Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards .

“Now more than ever, technology executives hold a critical stake in the future success of their organizations,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “With these awards, we honor the fearless industry leaders who are strategically driving change, innovation and business value—all while inspiring passion and growth within their teams.”

Since 2012, HMG Strategy has acknowledged the trailblazing technology executives who are making a difference in their organizations and respective markets through its Top Technology Executives to Watch Awards and Transformational CIO Awards . Now, with the introduction of the HMG Strategy 2020 Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards , the company is extending its recognition program to honor the elite technology leaders who are serving as lightning rods for change in their own enterprises and beyond.

An advisory board of distinguished experts associated with HMG Strategy’s CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program will contribute to the selection process, judging nominees for their business accomplishments in each of five categories: Innovation, Business Transformation, Courageous Leadership, Digital Disruption and Talent Development.

All nominations must be submitted via the HMG Strategy site by December 31, 2019. The first round of award recipients will be notified in January 2020. The awards will be presented at HMG Strategy’s 2020 Global Innovation Summit in Menlo Park, CA on February 11, 2020, at the company’s 2020 Summit of America in New York, NY on March 26, 2020 and at additional HMG Strategy Executive Leadership Summits throughout 2020.

For more information on HMG Strategy’s 2020 Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards, please call (203) 221-2702, email HMG Strategy’s Senior Research Director, Tom Hoffman, at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com or visit the awards site.

