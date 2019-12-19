CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. (“Shaw” or the “Corporation”) announced today that it has determined the redemption prices for the Corporation’s C$500 million 5.50% senior notes due December 7, 2020 (the “2020 Notes”) and the Corporation’s C$300 million 3.15% senior notes due February 19, 2021 (the “2021 Notes”). As previously announced, the redemption date for both the 2020 Notes and 2021 Notes is December 24, 2019 (the “Redemption Date”).



The redemption price per C$1,000 principal amount of the 2020 Notes is C$1,029.69 plus accrued interest to the Redemption Date of $2.56.

The redemption price per C$1,000 principal amount of the 2021 Notes is C$1,008.63 plus accrued interest to the Redemption Date of $10.96.

