Mowi has today announced changes to its organisational structure and its Group Management Team in order to increase its focus on the farming entities going forward. The changes will be effective from 1 January 2020.

“Over the past few years, we have seen increasing biological issues and costs in our farming division. It is undoubtedly more challenging to be a farmer today than just a few years back. In order to meet these challenges, we have decided to strengthen the leadership resources in our Group Management Team,” says Ivan Vindheim, CEO of Mowi.

Further to this, Mowi is dividing its current global farming division into three:

Farming Norway

Farming Scotland and Ireland

Farming Americas and the Faroes (Chile, Canada and the Faroes)

Per-Roar Gjerde will be the COO of Farming Americas and the Faroes. He will also lead Farming Norway until we have found the right permanent candidate for this position. Per-Roar Gjerde has been with Mowi for almost 20 years and is a very experienced farmer. He has been MD of Region West, MD of Chile, COO Farming Norway and Chile, and COO Global Farming. He has also previously lived in Chile when he was MD of Chile.

Ben Hadfield takes on the position of COO Farming Scotland and Ireland. He is our most experienced farmer in the UK and has held various positions in Mowi Farming Scotland since 2000, including being MD of Mowi Farming Scotland since 2016.

Atle Kvist steps up as the new COO Feed, succeeding Ben Hadfield. Atle Kvist is currently MD of Mowi Feed and is a very experienced feed executive with a strong proven track record, having previously been MD of EWOS Norway before joining Mowi in 2019.

“I am delighted that Per-Roar Gjerde, Ben Hadfield and Atle Kvist have agreed to bring their extensive expertise and experience to these new positions. This will enable us to adopt an even more hands-on approach in managing our farming entities. We will now begin the job of finding the best candidate to run Mowi Farming Norway on a permanent basis,” says Ivan Vindheim, CEO of Mowi.

The announced changes to the organisation will not impact Mowi’s financial reporting structure.

The new Group Management Team consists of:

CEO: Ivan Vindheim

CFO: Kristian Ellingsen

COO Farming Americas and the Faroes, and interim COO Farming Norway: Per-Roar Gjerde

COO Farming Scotland and Ireland: Ben Hadfield

COO Sales & Marketing: Ola Brattvoll

COO Feed: Atle Kvist

Chief Technology Officer: Øyvind Oaland

Chief HR Officer: Anne Lorgen Riise

Chief Sustainability Officer: Catarina Martins

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.